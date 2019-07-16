Aberdeen Dive Team extends win streak to three

The Aberdeen Dive Team extended its win streak to three in a row Saturday, with a convincing 65-22 victory over the Whitehall Dive Team from the Bowie area. Aberdeen won 8 of the 10 events and cruised to its biggest win of the season.
Whitehall jumped out to an early 6-3 lead in the 8 & under girls age group as Aberdeen was missing a few of their younger divers. However, Sadie Paukovits had her highest score of the season and finished in second place to start Aberdeen’s scoring. The 8 & under boys went on a 9-0 run with an impressive 1-2-3 sweep in a large field of divers to give Aberdeen a 12-6 lead. William Ames had his personal best in winning the event, while Thomas Shank and Spencer Bakke took second and third place, respectively.
Charlotte Clement grabbed her first win of the season in the 9-10 girls age group and Keana Duncan contributed with a second place finish. And although being outnumbered, Kevin Ames won the 9-10 boys division as Aberdeen extended its lead to 25-11.
The 11-12 girls also pulled off a 1-2-3 sweep as Cecilia Park remained undefeated on the year with the victory and Bella Breschi finished in second place, while Adaliah Fountain took a third place finish. Kaden Duncan won the 11-12 boys age group, while Colin Merritt took third place and Aberdeen took a 40-14 into the intermission.
The 13-14 girls completed another Aberdeen sweep as Sara Busch soared into first for the third time this season. Lindsay Shank also had her personal best score and grabbed second place, while Nya Minot landed in third place.
Rocky Ramsland continued his five year winning streak with another dominating performance in winning the 13-14 boys age group and extending the lead to 54-17.
The 15-18 girls were once again led by Sophia Breschi who remained undefeated in 2019 with six excellent dives and Ava Darling added a new dive to her arsenal and finished in second place. Nikki Bayles completed the scoring for Aberdeen with a second place finish in the 15-18 boys division.
For information on joining the Aberdeen Dive Team in 2020 or to attend a free diving clinic in August, contact coach Rick Culbertson at r2culbert@aol.com.