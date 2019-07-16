Aberdeen Dive Team extends win streak to three

Whitehall jumped out to an early 6-3 lead in the 8 & under girls age group as Aberdeen was missing a few of their younger divers. However, Sadie Paukovits had her highest score of the season and finished in second place to start Aberdeen’s scoring. The 8 & under boys went on a 9-0 run with an impressive 1-2-3 sweep in a large field of divers to give Aberdeen a 12-6 lead. William Ames had his personal best in winning the event, while Thomas Shank and Spencer Bakke took second and third place, respectively.