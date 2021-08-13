Aberdeen Dive Team divers win four titles at state meet

The Aberdeen Dive Team dominated the 13-team State Diving Championship meet last week, winning four of the 10 events and coming within a half point of winning a fifth event. Zoe Lessard, Allegra Lessard, Cecilia Park and Rocky Ramsland all completed undefeated seasons as each won their respective events competing against the best divers in the state.
The meet started on Saturday with the older kids and Park produced the first win for Aberdeen in the 13-14 girls age group as she defeated 13 other girls. Park was in a battle with her main rival from the Dulaney Dive Team who narrowly beat her out in 2019. The two battled back and forth and remained within a few points of each other until the final dive. After her rival nailed her final dive to take the lead, Park executed an excellent back somersault with 1 ½ twists to yield her highest scoring dive and secure the victory.
Ramsland continued his seven year winning streak with his victory in the highly competitive 15-18 boys division. Ramsland took the lead in the second round with an amazing forward 2 ½ somersaults in pike position. However, two other divers kept the competition close and dropped Ramsland into third place after the fourth round. Ramsland took the lead back in the fifth round with his highest scoring dive, a backward 1 ½ somersault with 1 ½ twists, and finished off with a forward 1 ½ somersaults with 1 twist to defeat the second place finisher by just three points.
The Sunday competition started off with the 8 & under girls and Zoe Lessard represented the Aberdeen club in a crowded field of 20 girls. Zoe Lessard was not intimidated as she performed three excellent dives. Once again, it came down to the last dive and Zoe Lessard completed a great back somersault with a ½ twist to seal the win.
Allegra Lessard secured Aberdeen’s fourth championship win as she defeated 13 other 11-12 girls. Allegra Lessard pulled out the win by executing a dive that she had never done in competition before, a back somersault with 1 ½ twists. The higher degree of difficulty dive and her good execution on her final dive propelled her past two other girls to take first place.
Aberdeen’s other four divers also represented Harford County well. In the 8 & under boys division, Beckett Lessard narrowly missed a fifth Aberdeen win and undefeated season as he finished in 2nd place by just a half point. Beckett Lessard performed his first ever forward 1 ½ somersault dive and finished off with an excellent back somersault with a full twist.
Kaden Duncan saved his best performance of the season for the championship meet and finished in 5th place (out of 14) in the 13-14 boys age group. His best dive was his forward 2 somersaults where he scored over 39 points.
The largest age group was in the 15-18 girls age group with 24 girls competing. Ava Darling and Sara Busch finished in 15th and 18th place, respectively. Darling’s best dives were her forward 1 ½ somersault and inward flip while Busch scored high on her back dive and back 1 ½ somersault with a ½ twist.
Congratulations to the eight Aberdeen divers who qualified for the State Championship meet and especially to the four state champions who proved again that Harford (and Cecil) County have some of the best athletes in Maryland.