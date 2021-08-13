Aberdeen Dive Team divers win four titles at state meet

The meet started on Saturday with the older kids and Park produced the first win for Aberdeen in the 13-14 girls age group as she defeated 13 other girls. Park was in a battle with her main rival from the Dulaney Dive Team who narrowly beat her out in 2019. The two battled back and forth and remained within a few points of each other until the final dive. After her rival nailed her final dive to take the lead, Park executed an excellent back somersault with 1 ½ twists to yield her highest scoring dive and secure the victory.