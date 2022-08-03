Aberdeen Dive Team splits final meets, posts best finish in 13-year history

The Aberdeen Dive Team split its final two meets of the season recently, finishing a solid season at 5-1, which is their best-ever record. Aberdeen’s finish is good for second place in the division, the best record and finish in its 13-year history.

After a couple rainouts, the Harford County based team pulled off an improbable three-point (32-29) victory at Frederick on July 19 to stay unbeaten at 5-0. The win also set up a showdown between the also undefeated West Howard Dive Team (from Mt. Airy) on July 20, who took the finale, 50-27, and won the division title.

Advertisement

In the win, Aberdeen traveled to Frederick where its divers were outnumbered almost 3-to-1.

Kevin Ames performs a forward dive. (Courtesy of Laura Ames)

Six-year-old Keaton Hawkins excited the crowd at the start as he performed a near perfect back dive which yielded the highest score of the meet from the judges. When the team scoring began, Aberdeen jumped out to an early lead with its two superstar twins, Zoe and Beckett Lessard, who both remained undefeated this season.

Advertisement

Zoe kicked off the scoring by taking first place in the 8 & under girls division and Beckett followed up by winning the boys age group to give Aberdeen a 10-3 lead. Frederick got five points back in the 9-10 girls age group, but Dominic Winder had his best meet of the season to lead a 9-0 sweep in the 9-10 boys age group and stretch Aberdeen’s lead to 19-8. Adam Larson finished in second place and Chase Clark took the third place finish for Aberdeen.

Frederick scored the next eight points to make it 19-16. Cecilia Park continued her winning streak with a dominating performance to win the 13-14 girls age group which made it 24-20. Aberdeen’s Sara Busch had her best meet of the season and secured an important second place finish in the 15-18 girls division.

Cecilia Park performs a forward 1 1/2 somersault in pike position. (Courtesy of Laura Ames)

Frederick, though, had cut the lead to just one point, 27-26, heading to the final event. Nick Jones continued his impressive first season by winning the 15-18 boys division and giving Aberdeen the narrow 32-29 win.

In the season finale, West Howard took a 10-8 lead after the 8 & under age group. Aberdeen’s Zoe Lessard started the scoring as she extended her winning streak to 13 in a row over the past two years while Beckett Lessard saw his winning streak end at five straight in the highly competitive boys group. The top three divers finished within four points of each other with Beckett landing in second place.

West Howard extended the lead to 24-12 in the 9-10 age group with a sweep in the girls division. For the boys, Aberdeen’s Winder took second place and qualified for the championship meet while Kessely Korboi had his personal best score and finished in third place. West Howard then went on a 14-0 run in the 11-12 age group to take a commanding 38-12 lead with just four events to go.

In the 13-14 girls age group, Park continued her long winning streak despite her toughest competition of the season. Busch won the 15-18 girls age group with her personal best score of the season and Jones closed the meet with his fourth victory of the season with the highest difficulty dives of the meet.

Aberdeen put up a valiant effort, but couldn’t overcome the loss of some key divers as West Howard enjoyed the victory.