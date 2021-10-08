Harford Tech’s Aurora Walters wins District VII golf title

The Upper Chesapeake Bay Athletic Conference’s high school golf teams ventured to Mountain Branch Golf Course in Joppa Thursday to battle in District VII tournament action.
The goal for all in attendance was to qualify for the Maryland State Golf Tournament, which is scheduled for later this month at the University of Maryland Golf Course in College Park.
To qualify, male players were required to shoot 80 or better, while female players needed to shoot 91 or better.
Nine individuals, four girls and five boys, did that. Also, teams from Bel Air (Class 3A-4A) and C. Milton Wright (1A-2A) advanced.
North East sophomore Noah Wallace and Harford Tech junior Aurora Walters were crowned as the boys and girls District VII champions.
Walters shot 85 to lead all females, winning by three strokes.
“I’m really proud of myself because I definitely wasn’t expecting to do that at all. I’m looking forward to getting to compete at states,” Walters said.
As for her play, Walters said, “I think my drives and second shots really put me in a good position and then putting was kind of iffy, but everything else was kind of good.”
Walters shot 40 on the front and admittedly broke down a bit on the back nine to finish with 45.
Wallace led all players with a blistering, one-over round of 73 to claim his title by four strokes over two others.
“It gives me a lot of confidence to play in the state championship. I didn’t think I could shoot one-over today, but I mean it was a good score,” Wallace said. “I hit a lot of good shots, think I had three birdies, played very well.”
Wallace was best on the greens. “Putting helped me a lot today. I made a lot of good par putts, 6-7 feet,” he said. “I made probably a 30-40 footer for birdie on the 13th hole (par 4). Made a lot of good putts inside of 10 feet.”
Seniors Zach Wilcox of North Harford and Brandon Palen of Patterson Mill both shot 77 to share the runner-up spot behind Wallace.
CMW freshman Jackson Geyer was another stroke back at 78, while Havre de Grace senior Benjamin Brzozowski shot the magic score of 80 to qualify.
It was special for Brzozowski as Havre de Grace is fielding a team for the first time in nearly 10 years.
“I didn’t really play the best last week at Furnace Bay. I shot a 47, on our nine hole divisional and I wasn’t feeling too good,” Brzozowski said. “So I chipped and putt for two hours yesterday, because I can’t do that at states. I was pretty hyped and that saved me a lot of shots today, my chipping and putting. I was happy, pretty happy with my performance.”
Aberdeen junior Erica Honadel shot 88 and was the girls runner-up. Bel Air senior Lily Harman and Fallston freshman Jupiter Moore both shot 89 to qualify.
As for teams, no team shot the 324 qualifying score, but Bel Air and CMW advanced as the best scoring teams in the two classifications.
Bel Air shot 360, with Harman and Matthew Young both shooting 89, while Rowan Edwards shot 90 and Andrew McKay shot 92.
CMW shot 343, with Geyer’s 78 leading the way. Trevor Heid shot 84, while Joseph LoBianca shot 89 and Tyler Mann shot 92.