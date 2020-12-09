Maryland deer kills are up 19% on first weekend of firearms season

The Maryland Department of Natural Resources announced that hunters reported 11,054 deer taken on the opening weekend of the 2020 Maryland firearm season, Nov. 28-29. The harvest was 19% higher than last year’s official first weekend harvest of 9,272 deer.
The harvest total included 4,932 antlered and 5,799 antlerless white-tailed deer, and 163 antlered and 160 antlerless sika deer. The two-week deer firearm season runs through this Saturday.
“Hunters took advantage of excellent weather for the opening weekend of firearm season to get outside and enjoy one of their favorite pastimes,” Wildlife and Heritage Service Director Paul Peditto said. “By all measures, we had great weather and participation this weekend. Maryland deer hunters enjoyed a safe and successful opening weekend.”
Hunters in Harford County killed 116 antlered and 178 antlerless deer on Nov. 28, and 39 antlered and 78 antlerless on Nov. 29. The two-day total was 411.
Hunters in Region A, which includes Allegany, Garrett and western Washington counties, harvested 1,107 antlered deer (up 26%). Hunters in Region B, comprising the rest of the state, harvested 3,988 antlered and 5,959 antlerless deer (up 18% and 19%, respectively).
Junior hunters experienced windy weather for their Junior Deer Hunt Days held Nov. 14-15, but still harvested 2,170 deer. The harvest was 11% lower than the official harvest of 2,428 last year. Juniors registered 1,370 antlered and 800 antlerless deer.
In Harford, junior hunters killed 42 deer. 28 antlered and 14 antlerless.