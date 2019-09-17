Dave Cesky honored for his many years at Fallston as teacher, coach, AD

What’s Cesky going miss the most? “The interaction with kids. I’m having a good time tonight because a lot of former players are here and I’m catching up with them, but it’s the interaction with kids, it’s the big one,” he said. “That’s why you get into teaching, coaching to begin with, to see how they develop, what they learned, but you can learn from them, too. Always felt that way. It’s time, I always said, you know when its time. I could have retired a little bit earlier, but I was too, stubborn.”