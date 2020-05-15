Harford Tech alum, Darius Dangerfield, earns pair of prestigious basketball awards at Lycoming College

His 38 steals and 137 assists were also team-highs. All of this and a strong effort on the Warriors playoff run, led to the Outstanding Athlete award. “I didn’t come out of the game firing, but more the last four playoff games. So, from the first playoff game to the MAC Championship, I kind of went on a little four-game run, where I was averaging probably 20 points,” Dangerfield said. “I knew when we got that opportunity, I didn’t want to miss the opportunity. Every time I stepped on the court, or every game, I just gave it all I had. I knew opportunities like this, don’t come like this all the time. I just made sure I wanted to be at my best.”