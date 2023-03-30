Harford County softball community remembers longtime coach Dan Funk, who passed away at age 58

Dark, solemn clouds hung over the softball field playing host to Patterson Mill and North Harford Tuesday afternoon. There was a pregame moment of silence while both teams braced the muggy weather, circling the mound in remembrance.

A glimmer of light peered through the clouds down onto the field before first pitch. For those who knew him best, that light was Dan Funk — the nurturing coach, loving father and husband, and selfless friend — showing up one last time.

Funk, who coached travel softball for more than 20 years in northeastern Maryland, died Saturday evening at age 58 after a years-long bout with heart-related health issues. He leaves behind his wife, Annette, his four children and six grandchildren. Beyond his immediate family, his work impacted the lives and careers of many girls around the region.

The day Funk passed, his best friend, Tim Favazza, visited him in the hospital accompanied by his wife. At that point, Funk had undergone surgery for a massive stroke that left him partially paralyzed and unable to speak.

One former player called with hopes of saying a final goodbye. Favazza put the phone on speaker and held it close to his friend, unsure if he’d be able to understand. The voice on the other end shook, fighting through tears to say, “I love you so much, Dan. You meant so much to me.” She shared a short list of exciting updates in her own life, crediting each accomplishment to her former coach.

Funk couldn’t respond. He could only cry.

Few of his former players were fortunate to share similar moments of closure. But countless former players share her sentiment.

Funk began his softball coaching career with Churchville Lightning, a fast-pitch program Favazza started in 2001. The Lightning field at least four different age groups competing in about 45 tournaments per year, according to their website. What started as a small endeavor to create an outlet for competitive softball in the area grew into a program that built careers.

Longtime area softball coach Dan Funk embraces a player in celebration of a tournament win. Funk passed away Saturday at age 58. (Courtesy Tim Favazza)

Coaching softball wasn’t always a part of Funk’s plan.

It became a force in his life when his eldest daughter started playing. Funk and Favazza began studying the game and attending coaching clinics. Favazza marvels at how quickly his friend became so passionate.

Churchville Lightning started in a warehouse in Rising Sun, while Funk gave private lessons in his torn-up basement. The program later upgraded to a roughly 6,000-square-foot warehouse on Churchville Road. They flipped the space from a furniture store into an indoor practice facility.

Funk then rented the neighboring space, one door down from the gym, to host additional individualized lessons.

“[Workouts there] were intense but they were passionate. Coach Dan was more than just a coach to all of us,” Patterson Mill first baseman Ella Laurentius said. “In that gym, it was hard. It was never easy.”

Funk’s famed pitching tunnel, where the girls developed their delivery mechanics, looks more like a motivational shrine. A raised wooden platform acts as a makeshift mound with a backdrop of bright blue and gold walls filled with quotes and names of girls who passed through.

“Nobody Cares, Work Harder.” “Just Breath.” “Just When You Feel Like Quitting, Push Harder.” “You Will Find Greatness.”

He had his own mantra to accompany the uplifting quotes filling the gym walls: “Funk Power.”

The origin of the nickname can be traced back to Funk’s wrestling days. When Dan and his two brothers began competing together and individually succeeding, they dubbed themselves Team Funk. As he got older and pivoted to weightlifting, #FunkPower was born.

His friends recall the time he bench pressed 575 pounds, dropped the weight to 405, then lost his grip. When the bar came crashing down, it bent across his chest. Favazza laughed, saying it looked like a McDonald’s arch.

Funk’s physical stature didn’t quite match the affable personality underneath his burly frame. Former players agree he could appear a bit intimidating if you hadn’t met him. “Teddy bear” was the oft-repeated descriptor.

Testimonials from some of the girls he coached share similar themes. They laud his ability to strike a balance between stern teacher and loving coach. They cite his unique talent to inject confidence in his players.

“He taught me to walk into a room with my head up,” said Taylor Smith, a first baseman who played at Aberdeen, then the University of Connecticut. “He kept saying, ‘You know what you’re doing. You know what you’re here for so don’t lose focus of that.’... He just always knew what to say.”

“It didn’t matter what mood you were in, he put you as a human being first,” added Emily Luzetsky, a catcher for C. Milton Wright then Dominican University. “It didn’t matter if you were hitting well or catching well, he wanted to know how you were doing in school, how you were doing at home, how you were emotionally handling yourself. I think that’s why he was so special, because he put the human before the player.”

Dan Funk is shown teaching a group of girls at the Churchville Lightning indoor facility. Funk passed away Saturday at age 58. (Courtesy Tim Favazza)

The late coach lived to celebrate others. And he always showed up for them.

Funk once berated an umpire from the stands and got ejected solely to keep his friend, Patterson Mill softball coach Jeff Horton, from doing the same. Amidst fighting his own health issues, he grew out his hair so he could chop it off to donate to kids with cancer. When Favazza’s daughter’s car broke down, Funk accompanied his friend for a 12-hour round-trip excursion to pick up the car.

His character never wavered, even when his time drew near.

Seven days before he passed, Funk shared to his Facebook: “This is the period I have been waiting for. I always did my best work in the 3rd period of my wrestling matches. I trained my whole life for this moment, I am so ready. I knew if I took my opponent into deep water, I can win. Well here I am. Fighting with all of my soul and excited for the challenge.”

“A normal guy, the mortal man, would have said, ‘I’m done,’” Favazza said. “Dan Funk was like, ‘Hey, I got one more kid to coach. I got one more life to positively impact.’”

The Lightning program has since established the Dan Funk Legacy Project in collaboration with the Kutcher Foundation, DICORP, Inc., and Baseball 4 Causes. The program awards a memorial scholarship to a Lightning player and a leadership award for a graduating player. It is also establishing a hitting academy.