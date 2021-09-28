Havre de Grace girls cross country wins tri-meet against Harford Tech, Aberdeen

The first meet of the 32nd annual Bill Brown Youth Cross Country Series will be held on Sunday, Oct. 3 at John Carroll School in Bel Air with registration starting at 3 p.m. Races will be conducted in five age groups at distances of a half-mile (ages 6-7, 8-9 and 10-11), quarter-mile (ages 5 and under), and one-mile (ages 12-13). The second meet in the series will be held at the Churchville Recreation Center on Oct. 17, and the third will be at Tollgate Park Oct 31. More information is available at www.belairrec.org and www.runharford.com.