C. Milton Wright sweeps Harford Invitational cross country meet; Fallston runners claim top individual honors

Harford Tech Isabel DeVos, right, is followed by C. Milton Wright's Cameryn Loper and Edgewood's Brielle Whitworth as they run the course during the girls varsity race of the Harford Cross Country Invitational at the Churchville Rec Center on Tuesday, September 27, 2022. (Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun Media)

The Harford Invitational cross country meet in Churchville on Tuesday was highlighted by double victories and fleet-footed freshmen girls.

C. Milton Wright won both the girls and boys team titles. Fallston runners earned both individual victories over a 3-mile course at the Churchville Recreation Complex. Fallston freshman Gabby Murphy looked fresh as she sprinted to the finish with an 18-second lead in 19 minutes, 16 seconds.

There were two other freshmen and two sophomores among the top seven finishers in the girls field of 49. CMW’s Ella Swayne finished second in 19:34 to lead the Mustangs to victory with 31 points. Five of her teammates finished in the top 12: freshman Cameryn Loper (third, 19:41), Lauren Tooman (sixth, 20:01), Morgan Perry (ninth, 20:59), Ashley Heinbaugh (11th, 21:20) and Johanna Tenaglia (12th, 21:21).

“Today was a good day,” CMW coach Donnie Mickey, whose girls team won last year, said. “The kids have put in a lot of hard work and it is nice when the hard work produces good results.”

Fallston's Gabby Murphy runs ahead of the field during the girls varsity race of the Harford Cross Country Invitational at the Churchville Rec Center on Tuesday. (Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun Media)

Also in the girls top 10 were Harford Tech’s Isabel Devos (fourth, 19:42), Edgewood’s Brielle Whitworth (fifth, 19:56), Patterson Mill’s Abigail Horsman (seventh, 20:19), Edgewood’s Abigail Bond (eighth, 20:33) and North Harford’s Finley Lavin (10th, 21:11).

North Harford put five runners into the top 24 to place second. Harford Tech was third, Edgewood fourth and Fallston fifth in the girls team scoring.

Antonio Hernandez was in second place, 20 meters behind Aberdeen’s Holden Cross with a half mile remaining in the boys race. The Fallston senior signaled that he had the race under control by steadily whittling down Cross’ advantage. Once he took the lead, he built it to about 80 yards to finish in 16:34. Cross took second in 16:48. James Ortt of North Harford was third in 16:53.

C. Milton Wright's Luke Puhulla, left, is followed by teammate Nicholas Kirkland during the boys varsity race of the Harford Cross Country Invitational at the Churchville Rec Center on Tuesday. (Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun Media)

The next three places went to CMW’s Nicholas Kirkland (17:01), Luke Puhulla (17:17) and Ethan Fox (17:34). Teddy Casem was 15th in 18:10 and Trevor Downes, 16th in 18:13 to complete the Mustangs’ scoring and cinch the win with 44 points.

Completing the top 10 were North Harford’s Austin Parry (seventh, 17:41), Fallston’s Eryk Bender (eighth, 17:41), Harford Tech’s Benjamin Saltysiak (ninth, 17:49) and Harford Tech’s Alan Tyo (10th, 17:50.)

The Fallston boys finished second with 64 points. Aberdeen was third with 70, Harford Tech fourth (98) and North Harford fifth (105).

Lefkowitz, Horsman win at Aberdeen

Aberdeen’s Lars Lefkowitz and Patterson Mill’s Abigail Horsman were easy winners in a tri-meet at Aberdeen on Sept. 21. Lefkowitz won the boys 5K in 18:03 to lead the Eagles to the win. Daniel Wilson, making his first start of the season for Aberdeen, finished second in 19:24. Robert Davis led Havre de Grace at third place in 19:46. Aberdeen’s Roman Jasso was fourth in 19:55.

Horsman led the girls field by almost a quarter mile in 21:33. Lillian Alexander (22:52), Makenna Senko (24:05) and Adeline Murray (24:17) took second through fourth place to lead Havre de Grace to the girls win.

North Harford, Bo Manor split

Bo Manor’s Skylar Pizzulli finished first, but North Harford took the next seven places to win the girls meet at Brentwood Regional Park last Friday.

All five scorers for the Hawks bettered 24 minutes: Finley Lavin, 22:16; Kendall Chandler, 23:06; Ava Carberry, 23:32; Jodylynn Cadden, 23:35; and Sierra Weaver, 23:54.

The Hawks’ James Ortt won the boys race in 17:24. Bo Manor took the next three places to cinch the team win: Evan Wakefield, 17:40; Ethan Dell, 19:36; Leighton Dell, 20:02.

Bel Air boys, girls win

Edgewood’s Brielle Whitworth and Abigail Bond finished 1-2 in the girls race, and Ryan Cascone, Jack Hynes and Garrett Saboy went 1-2-3 in the boys as the Bobcats led the team scoring for both boys and girls.

The top five girls were Whitworth (21:09), Bond (22:17), Bel Air’s Abigail Finley (23:29), Anna Thompson (23:29) and Meghan Davis (23:47). The top five boys were Cascone (16:58), Hynes (17:42), Saboy (18:00), Perryville’s Michael Young (18:43) and Edgewood’s Darian Walters (19:00).

Collegiate: Baranoski runs 8K in 24:46

Kevin Baranoski extended his streak of outstanding performances with a ninth-place finish among 290 runners in the Loch Haven University Invitational on Saturday. The CCBC Essex freshman and Harford Tech grad ran 24:46, bettering 25 minutes for the first time for 8K.

Elizabeth Pickett (Bel Air) was the No. 6 finisher for Texas last Friday in the Dellinger Invitational at Springfield, Oregon. She completed a 6K course in 21:45 (5:49.9 per mile). The Longhorn women placed sixth as a team with Oregon winning.

Alyssa Santoro (North Harford) led the Salisbury women in the UMass Dartmouth Invitational on Sep. 17. She ran 19:18 over a 5K course, placing 56th among 284 finishers.