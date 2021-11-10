Prepping for state cross country meet, Harford runners dominate region races

Harford runners travel to Hereford for the MPSSAA state cross country meet Saturday, having gathered momentum in regional meets — winning four out of six possible team titles and three individual titles.
C. Milton Wright’s Ashton Tolson won big in the 3A North Region meet at Dulaney High School, clocking 16:06 to finish 36 seconds ahead of the field. It was his seventh win this season without a defeat. Bel Air’s Elizabeth Pickett ran 18:41 to win the 3A girls race by an even larger margin, 1:08. Fallston junior Emily Atha won easily the 1A East race in 19:54 at Fair Hill in Elkton. All three are among the top contenders in their respective classes in the state meet.
North Harford, Harford Tech win in 2A
After a slow start this season, the North Harford girls began to show their potential with third-place finishes in the Chesapeake Division and UCBAC meets. In the 2A regional at Fair Hill last Thursday, Finley Lavin finished second to lead the Hawks to a regional victory. Ava Carberry placed fourth in 22:32; Sierra Weaver, sixth in 22:48; Jodylynn Cadden, 15th in 23:38; and Anna Duffy, 18th in 23:55. Anika DeVos, seventh in 22:52, led the Harford Tech girls to third place.
Tech won the boys title, beating runner-up Kent Island by 31 points. John Saltysiak led the Cobras with a third-place finish in 18:22. Nathan Deveno, sixth in 18:48; Tyler Marrow, seventh in 18:59; Quentin Santiago, ninth in 19:09; and Benjamin Saltysiak, 18th in 19:59, gave Tech a winning score of 42 points.
Fallston wins in 1A East
Alex Xavier was the runner-up, 4 seconds behind Bo Manor’s Day Leone in the 1A East boys’ race. Three other Fallston runners finished in the top 10. Quinn Daly was fourth in 17:38; Bryce Kahler, fifth in 17:59; and Antonio Hernandez, eighth in 18:27. Sophomore Brian McCurdy was the fifth Fallston finisher in 18th place for a winning score of 35. Bo Manor took second and Patterson Mill third. Chandler Wilson, 11th in 18:32, and Berkeley Tisch, 12th in 18:32, led the Huskies.
Atha won the girls’ race by over 2 1/2 minutes, but Havre de Grace placed four runners in the top nine to appear the likely winner as the runners filed past the finish line. Fallston, however, got its fourth and fifth runners to the line before the Warriors’ fifth runner to win, 32-37. Fallston scorers behind Atha were Megan Willats, third in 22:50; Anita Garcia, fifth, 23:09; Elizabeth Fisher, 14th in 24:41; and Meghan Berczik, 15th in 25:01.
The top five for Havre de Grace were Lillian Alexander, second in 22:39; Mackenna Senko, fourth, 22:55; Adeline Murray, eighth, 23:59; Alexandria Mack, ninth, 24:04; and Chloe Eisner, 20th, 26:01.
Lauren Lenhoff, seventh in 23:57, was the top finisher for Patterson Mill.
Aberdeen boys, CMW girls’ 2nd in 3A North
Towson won both the girls’ and boys’ races in the 3A North Region meet at Dulaney High School. CMW finished in a 55-55 tie with Bel Air for second place in the girls’ race but took home the runner-up trophy on the sixth-runner tiebreaker.
Ellie Bassham was the top finisher for the Mustangs at sixth in 20:04. Morgan Perry was 10th in 20:38; Sophia Skinner, 11th, 20:39; Ella Swayne, 12th in 20:39; and Lauren Tooman, 16th in 21:37 for a one-to-five spread of 1:33.
Bel Air’s 55 points came with a wider spread, 4:13. Pickett won; Morgan Loewe was fifth in 20:03; Emilie Hancock, 13th in 21:14; Anna Thompson, 15th in 21:28; and Natalie Kaminsky, 21st in 22:54.
Delaney Saulsbury placed eighth in 20:08 to lead the Edgewood girls to fourth place.
Aberdeen proved to be the best among the four Harford boys’ teams, scoring 54 points to finish second ahead of Bel Air (59), CMW (97), and Edgewood (148). Daniel Wilson led the Eagles at sixth place in 17:03. Kalel Duncan was seventh in 17:20; Donovan Peyton, eighth in 17:23; Holden Cross, 11th in 17:30; and Lars Lefkowitz, 22nd in 18:26.
Edgewood’s leader, Aman Tripathy, finished 13th in 17:38.