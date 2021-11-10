Prepping for state cross country meet, Harford runners dominate region races

Atha won the girls’ race by over 2 1/2 minutes, but Havre de Grace placed four runners in the top nine to appear the likely winner as the runners filed past the finish line. Fallston, however, got its fourth and fifth runners to the line before the Warriors’ fifth runner to win, 32-37. Fallston scorers behind Atha were Megan Willats, third in 22:50; Anita Garcia, fifth, 23:09; Elizabeth Fisher, 14th in 24:41; and Meghan Berczik, 15th in 25:01.