Former cross country runners from Harford run well in college meets

Fallston graduate Morgan Kornke recently concluded her freshman season at Appalachian State (North Carolina), which at 3,300 feet elevation is the highest university east of the Mississippi. In her final meet of the season, she raced at near sea level, placing 10th in 19:30 (5K) in the Wildcat Cross-Country Classic in Charlotte, North Carolina. After a week off, she is to begin training for the Mountaineers indoor track team.