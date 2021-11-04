Former cross country runners from Harford run well in college meets

Former Harford County cross-country runners traveled widely and ran well in recent collegiate conference championship meets.
North Harford alumna Alyssa Santoro achieved first-team All-Conference honors Saturday in the inaugural Coast-to-Coast Conference cross-country championships in Sunnyvale, California.
The Salisbury University sophomore finished eighth and was her team’s number-two finisher in 22:51 over a 6K course near the San Francisco Bay. She averaged 6:07 per mile over the 3.73-mile distance for a personal best by 30 seconds.
The Salisbury team flew 2,500 miles to compete. Most of the schools in the new conference are in the east, but two – the University of California at Santa Cruz and Mills College of Oakland – are on the west coast, giving the conference its name.
The seagulls finished third in both the men’s and women’s races. U.C. Santa Cruz, whose mascot is a banana slug, won both titles.
Ethan Gray also competed for Salisbury in the meet. The junior from Bel Air High School ran 28:21 in the men’s 8K race.
Closer to home, Giles Daly, a Fallston High School graduate, was the top finisher for Ursinus College in the Centennial Conference Championships held in Cockeysville Saturday. He toured an 8K course in 26:31 to place 15th among 100 runners and to lead his team to fifth place, its best finish since joining the conference.
Shannon Dooley (Harford Tech) earned second-team all-conference honors in the Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference Championships Oct. 22 in Kutztown. A junior from Havre de Grace, he was the number-two finisher for Slippery Rock University in his first five meets this season with an 8K best of 26:00.
Will Tikiob, a Lehigh University sophomore from North Harford was the number-seven finisher for his team in the Patriot League Championships Saturday at Lehigh. He ran a seasons best of 26:43. His team finished fifth behind West Point, Navy, Boston University and Lafayette.
Michael Chipi, a John Carroll graduate, was the number-three finisher for Mount St. Mary’s University Saturday in the North East Conference meet in New Britain, Conn. He placed 31st in 27:52, helping his team place fifth among 10 teams.
Anna Decker was the number-six runner for Bethel University in the Minnesota Intercollegiate Conference Championships Saturday. The sophomore, who was an all-county runner at Edgewood High School, ran 25:14 (6K).
Fallston graduate Morgan Kornke recently concluded her freshman season at Appalachian State (North Carolina), which at 3,300 feet elevation is the highest university east of the Mississippi. In her final meet of the season, she raced at near sea level, placing 10th in 19:30 (5K) in the Wildcat Cross-Country Classic in Charlotte, North Carolina. After a week off, she is to begin training for the Mountaineers indoor track team.
Bel Air High School graduate Caleb Zylka (Bel Air) ran two Sept. meets for the University of Massachusetts-Amherst in this, his sophomore season. The two-time UCBAC champion ran a 27:29 for 8K in the Coast-to-Coast Battle in Beantown Sept. 24.
John Carroll 3rd in MIAA B Conference
Andrew Brown finished second in leading John Carroll to a third-place finish in the Maryland Interscholastic Athletic Association B Conference Championship race Monday in Cockeysville.
Brown, a junior, clocked 17:49 over a 5K course at the Baltimore County Agricultural Center. Jackson Holschuh placed tenth in 18:38; Brendan Brooks, 15th in 18:54; Ryan Frampton 16th in 18:58; and Joseph Greco, 31st in 19:48 to complete the scoring.
Brendan Haney, 20:24; and Banks Clark, 20:31, were the Patriots’ nonscoring finishers.
John Carroll, which earlier won the dual-meet championship in the conference, finished with 74 points, behind Severn (61) and Boys Latin (64) in the field of seven teams.
Bill Brown Cross-Country
The 32nd annual Bill Brown Cross-Country Series concluded Sunday at Tollgate Park in Bel Air. The three-meet series drew a total of 190 participants ranging in age from 3 to 13.
Winners of the fastest-overall awards were Cameryn Loper and Jack Schubert in the 12-13 age-group mile; Catherine Reinhart and Logan Borchers, 10-11, half mile; Alina Shellman, Olivia Lipari, and Joel Farmer, 8-9, half mile; Eva Boateng and Brady Cannon, 6-7, half mile; and Layla Cannon and Carter Tisch, under-6, quarter mile.
Winners of the most improved awards were Brooke Hoppe and Bennett Cannon, 10-11; Noami Loftus and Maxwell King, 8-9; Louisa Miller and Zoey Spurrier, 6-7; and Jane Storey and Nina Kuebler, under-6.