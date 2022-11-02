Harford Tech alum Kevin Baranoski wins junior college cross country championship race

Harford Tech alum Kevin Baranoski, shown at a past Maryland State Cross-Country meet, recently won the Region 20 Maryland Junior College Championship race as a member of the CCBC-Essex team. (Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun Media Group)

Kevin Baranoski resumed his dominance in cross country racing Saturday by outrunning the field in the Region 20 Maryland Junior College Championships in Hagerstown.

The former Harford Tech standout won the race, and Fallston alum Giles Daly finished second among the Division II runners to earn the team title for CCBC-Essex.

Baranoski, who did not race for most of October due to a foot injury, held back on his pace until the final two miles.

“The goal was for him to pace Giles through the first three miles in roughly 16 minutes,” said CCBC-Essex coach Noah Hutton.

He did that, then surged to a lead of 51 seconds, finishing in 26:41, the fastest time among both the Division I and II junior college runners over the 8K course. Daly ran 28:15 in second place. Completing the top five for Essex were Braden Berkey (29:37), Isaiah Halley (30:43) and Dennis Njoroge (30:49).

Austin Comeaux placed fourth in Division II in 28:54 to lead Harford Community College to third behind Essex and Hagerstown. Quentin Santiago (30:26), Aiden Hathaway (30:55), Logan Folmer (30:56) and Eric Hutchison (32:47)( completed the scoring for the Owls.

In the women’s race, Natalie Kaminsky and Sarah Phillips were both timed in 23:14 in fifth and sixth place, respectively, to lead Harford CC to second place behind Potomac State College. Sophie Trimble (23:31), Kellie Simon (25:07) and Bridget Sawyers (25:08) completed the scoring.

In other collegiate races

Alyssa Santoro (North Harford) was the first finisher for the Salisbury University women in the Coast-to-Coast Conference Championships on Saturday in Salisbury. She ran 6K in 22:13 to place seventh among 56 finishers. The Seagulls took third among the women’s teams. The University of California at Santa Cruz won the team title.

Alexander Kirkland (John Carroll) placed 25th in 25:35 (8,050 meters) and was the No. 8 runner for Navy in the Patriot League Championships on Saturday at Bucknell University. Navy repeated as winner of the men’s team title.

Elizabeth Pickett (Bel Air) was the No. 8 finisher for the University of Texas in the Big 12 Conference Championships in Lubbock, Texas, last Friday. She ran 23:36 (6K). Her team placed fourth among 10 teams.

Zachary Taylor (Harford Tech) competed close to home Saturday when the America East Championship meet was held at Jerusalem Mill in Joppa. He was the No. 5 finisher for UMBC in 26:34. The retrievers placed sixth among nine teams.

Michael Chipi (John Carroll) was the No. 2 runner for Mount St. Mary’s in the Shenk Invitational at Gettysburg College. He placed 18th in 26:21 over an 8K course. In the same meet, Giles Daly led CCBC-Essex with a 27:31.

Shannon Dooley (Harford Tech) was the third scorer for Slippery Rock in the Lennox Invitational at Slippery Rock on Oct. 22. He finished 16th in 26:37 (8K) and his team was second among eight teams.