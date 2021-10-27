Bel Air boys, C. Milton Wright girls capture UCBAC cross country titles

Pickett led the field of 81 girls easily. Behind her, teammates Morgan Loewe placed third and Emily Hancock tenth, but missing from this team was 2019 UCBAC champion Mackenzie Morrison, now a senior, who has not run this season because of injury. Unable to match the depth of CMW, the Bobcats took second with 53 points. North Harford, led by newcomer Finley Lavin, a junior, took third, and Rising Sun was fourth.