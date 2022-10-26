Fallston’s Emily Atha, C. Milton Wright’s Ashton Tolson win UCBAC cross country titles

The are seldom surprise winners in the annual Upper Chesapeake Bay Athletic Conference cross country championships. The teams with the most depth almost always win, and team depth becomes readily apparent in the first few weeks of the season.

True to form, there were no surprises team-wise when the 15 conference teams convened in Elkton’s Brantwood Regional Park on Tuesday to compete for in the 17th UCBAC championships.

Bel Air repeated as the boys team champion and C. Milton Wright repeated as girls champion. Individually, C. Milton Wright’s Ashton Tolson repeated as the boys champion, but there was no repeat on the girls side as Bel Air’s Elizabeth Pickett, who won by 25 seconds last year, now runs for the University of Texas.

Fallston senior Emily Atha led the pack of 80 girls most of the race, finishing first. She finished second last year, so it wasn’t a surprise to see her move up, rather the surprise was in her beating her teammate freshman Gabi Murphy, whose recent performances.

Atha, who sat out the first half of the season with an injury, emerged from a pack of six in the second mile and completed the flat, 5K course in 19 minutes, 21 seconds. She won by four seconds over Ella Swayne, CMW’s No. 1 runner.

Third went to Leanna Rogers of North East in 19:29. Murphy finished fourth in 19:35, three seconds ahead of CMW freshman Cameryn Loper, who advanced several places near the finish.

CMW took five of the top 14 places to win the girls team title easily with 35 points. Ellie Bassam was sixth in 19:40, Morgan Perry 12th in 20:53 and Lauren Tooman 14th in 20:58. It was the 11th UCBAC team title for the Mustangs girls.

Freshman Kendall Chandler led North Harford to the runner-up team trophy, placing 15th in 21:04. Four of her teammates — Eden Hussung, Finley Lavin, Sierra Weaver and Ava Carberry — finished between 19th and 25th to cinch second place with 96 points. Fallston took third place with Atha, Murphy, Sara Frist, Francesca Cangelosi and Skylar Brown scoring 129 to finish a point ahead of Bel Air.

Finishing among the top 10 girls were Harford Tech’s Isabel Devos (seventh, 19:58), Patterson Mill’s Abigail Horsman (eighth, 20:28), Edgewood’s Brielle Whitworth (ninth, 20:36) and Edgewood’s Abigail Bond (10th, 20:38).

Tolson wins by 300 meters

Tolson showed that he has been steadily regaining his conditioning since returning from injury on Oct. 8. He took command of the race at the start and won by 53 seconds, a winning margin four times larger than last year’s.

Finishing behind him in the top 10 were Aberdeen’s Daniel Wilson (16:20), Harford Tech’s John Saltysiak (16:37), Bel Air’s Jack Hynes (16:40), Rising Sun’s John Ferry (16:45), Bel Air’s Ryan Cascone (16:57), CMW’s Nicholas Kirkland (17:00), Bel Air’s Garrett Saboy (17:02), Aberdeen’s Holden Cross (17:04) and Fallston’s Antonio Hernandez (17:12).

With all five scorers in the top 15 — Cannon Mace was 14th and Justin Fleisher 15th — Bel Air won easily with 47 points. It was the team’s fourth UCBAC team title. CMW scored 79 points for second place with Kirkland, Luke Puhalla, Teddy Casem, Ethan Fox and Jackson Doherty. Aberdeen, with 115, was third with a top five of Wilson, Holden Cross, Lars Lefkowitz, Roman Jasso and Ethan Ryan.