Patterson Mill boys win UCBAC division cross country title for first time

Patterson Mill won its first UCBAC divisional title in cross country Oct. 12 when the boys team finished first in the Susquehanna Division Championships. Berkeley Tisch led the way for the Huskies, winning by 20 seconds with a time of 18:03 over the 3-mile course in Perryville Park.
The Huskies placed five runners in the top eight. Diego Gonzalez was second in 18:23; Ian Rapp, sixth in 19:42; Andrew Gneo, seventh in 19:46; and Rager Laughlin, eighth in 20:00 for a low score of 18 points. Cameron Dunne (20:16) and Matthew Elliott (20:26) placed 10th and 11th as the sixth and seventh runners. Rising Sun took second with 56 points and Perryville third with 64.
The Havre de Grace girls team earned its best finish in several years, placing second behind Rising Sun.
Sophomores Lillian Alexander and Mackenna Senko took second and third, respectively, in 22:11 and 22:30. The Warriors had six finishers in the top 20, with Alexandria Mack ninth in 24:05; Chloe Eisner, 16th in 26:13; Natalie Burton, 17th in 26:27; and Adeline Murray, 19th in 26:56.
Amanda Callaghan won the race in 21:51, propelling Rising Sun to the win with 28 points. Havre de Grace scored 47, Elkton 69, and Patterson Mill 86. Maie Ikemoto and Lauren Lenhoff were the top two finishers for the Huskies. Ikemoto was 10th in 24:17, and Lenhoff 14th in 25:35.
DeVos leads Tech girls
Harford Tech’s Annika DeVos won the girls’ race, and Bo Manor’s Day Leone captured the boys’ title in a tri-meet at Patterson Mill Tuesday.
Top five girls: DeVoss, HT 22:56; Lauren Lenhoff, PM, 23:16; Maie Ikemoto, PM, 23:45; Catalina Herrera, HT, 24:03; Skylar Pizzulli, BM, 24:18.
Top five boys: Leone, BM, 16:33; John Saltysiak, HT, 17:30; Samuel Dickerson, BM, 17:49; Chandler Wilson, PM, 18:11; Tyler Marrow, HT, 18:18.
Havre de Grace tri-meet
Rising Sun’s Savannah Lacey and Havre de Grace’s Mackenna Senko finished in a near dead-heat in a 3-mile tri-meet at Havre de Grace Tuesday. Lacey won in 20:53.4, while Senko took second in 20:53.7.
The girls’ team score was not as close. Rising Sun won, 21-52, over Havre de Grace. The C.M. Wright girls, resting some of their top runners, took third with 60 points.
In the boys’ race, Ethan Fox posted a time of 18:23 to win by 200 meters and lead the Mustangs to a 21-38 win over Rising Sun. Hudson Welsh, 19:34; Jackson Doherty, 19:35; Tyler McDaniels, 19:58; and Joseph Farace, 20:30, completed the scoring for the Mustangs.
Saulsbury top 15 at Seahawk Invitational
Edgewood’s Delaney Saulsbury placed 15th among 117 runners in the Seahawk Invitational Oct 16 at South River High School. She was timed in 20:29 (5K). Aman Tripathi, 51st in 17:27, was the top finisher for the Edgewood boys.
Three days later, Saulsbury bettered the course record of 20:46 in a tri-meet on Edgewood’s 5K course. She led the Rams to a win against North East and Joppatowne. The Rams also won the boys race, with Tripathi winning in 17:51.
Also on Oct. 16, North Harford’s Finley Lavin placed 21st among 123 girls in the Gunpowder Falls Invitational in Kingsville. She ran a time of 21:07. James Ortt paced the North Harford boys with an 18:38 time that was good for 54th place.