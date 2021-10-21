Patterson Mill boys win UCBAC division cross country title for first time

The Huskies placed five runners in the top eight. Diego Gonzalez was second in 18:23; Ian Rapp, sixth in 19:42; Andrew Gneo, seventh in 19:46; and Rager Laughlin, eighth in 20:00 for a low score of 18 points. Cameron Dunne (20:16) and Matthew Elliott (20:26) placed 10th and 11th as the sixth and seventh runners. Rising Sun took second with 56 points and Perryville third with 64.