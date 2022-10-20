Abigail Horsman’s runner-up finish leads Patterson Mill girls cross country to UCBAC Susquehanna Division title

Patterson Mill won the girls team title and Havre de Grace finished second in both the boys and girls races in the UCBAC Susquehanna Division Cross Country Championships in Perryville on Oct. 11.

Leading the Huskies to the win was freshman Abigail Horsman, who finished second in 21 minutes, 1 second over a flat 3-mile course in Perryville Park. North East’s Leanna Rogers won the race in 20:14. Bo Manor’s Skylar Pizzulli finished third in 21:40.

The top five finishers for the Huskies included Laura Lenhoff (fourth, 23:12), Maie Ikemoto (eighth, 23:37), Hannah Ikemoto (10th, 24:35) and Sydney Clasing (14th, 26:13). Patterson Mill totaled 25 points, seven better than Havre de Grace.

The Warriors took places fifth through seventh with Adeline Murray (23:27), Mackenna Senko (23:29), and Natalie Burton (23:37). Chloe Eisner was 13th in 26:08 and Alayna Corfman 18th in 29:26 to complete the scoring.

Last year, the Patterson Mill boys won their first UCBAC divisional title in cross country. This time they finished third among six complete teams behind Bo Manor and Havre de Grace.

The boys top 10: Bo Manor’s Evan Wakefield (17:36), North East’s Daniel Katz (18:13), North East’s Aidan McCullough (18:14), Bo Manor’s Ethan Dell (18:30), Perryville’s Michael Young (18:31), Havre de Grace’s Tyler Vandarwarka (18:33), Havre de Grace’s Robert Davis (19:07), Bo Manor’s Leighton Dell (19:25), Patterson Mill’s Kaiden Schopf (19:41) and Havre de Grace’s Eric Cumbie (19:44).

Jacob Fruchey (12th, 19:52) and Andrew Higgins (17th, 20:45) completed the scoring for Havre de Grace.

Gunpowder Falls Invitational

Four Harford teams were among the 20 that competed in the Gunpowder Falls Invitational Saturday at Jerusalem Mill.

John Carroll’s Andrew Brown was the top Harford finisher in the varsity boys 5K race. He placed seventh in 17:00 and led the Patriots to sixth place. William Root finished 18th in 17:43, Evan DeVoe 42nd in 18:35, Alex Wohlfort 43rd in 18:39 and Ryan Frampton 71st in 19:26 to score for John Carroll.

Finishing in the top 20 were Harford Tech’s John Saltysiak (15th in 17:35) and North Harford’s James Ortt (17th, 17:40).

Top Harford finishers in the varsity girls race were Harford Tech’s Isabel Devos (10th in 20:46), John Carroll’s Maddie Wassin (18th in 21:20) and North Harford’s Kendall Chandler (32nd in 21:53).

For Havre de Grace, Adeline Murray led the girls team with a 23:44. Robert Davis led the boys with an 18:48.

Bel Air wins tri-meet

Bel Air won both ends of a tri-meet against Fallston and Bo Manor on Tuesday at the Equestrian Center. Ryan Cascone led the Bel Air boys with an easy win in 17:51. Bo Manor’s Evan Wakefied took second in 18:29. Bel Air cinched the win, 21-38, with places three, four, five and eight going to Garrett Saboy (18:42), Justin Fleisher (19:11), Cannon Mace (19:35) and Jaden Parrish (20:25), respectively. Fallston’s first finisher was Alex Chacona at 12th in 21:54.

Bo Manor’s Skylar Pizzulli won the girls race in 23:10. Bel Air took the next five places with Cammille Miller (24:12), Shaelyn O’Halloran (24:55), Meghan Davis (24:58), Anna Thompson (25:39) and Abigail Finley (25:42) to win, 15-50, over Fallston, whose top finisher was Claire Dunn who came in ninth at 26:55.

Collegiate roundup

Elizabeth Pickett (Bel Air) was the fourth finisher for the University of Texas in the XC23 Invitational at the University of Virginia on Saturday. A freshman, she finished in 17:56, a personal best for 5K. The Longhorn women placed ninth among 18 Division I college teams.

Alexander Kirkland (John Carroll) finished 12th in the Army-Navy dual meet Saturday, helping the Naval Academy win over its archrival, 22-35, in Annapolis. He ran 24:53 for 4.9 miles.

Shannon Dooley (Harford Tech) placed seventh among 120 runners in the Carnegie Mellon Invitational on Oct. 8 in Pittsburgh. He ran 25:59 (8K) to help Slippery Rock University win the team trophy over 11 teams.

Two Edgewood products competed in the recent Paul Short Run at Lehigh University. Delaney Saulsbury, a Lynchburg College freshman ran 24:50 in the Brown Division 6K and Madison Buddenbohn, a sophomore at St. Joseph’s ran 23:40 in the women’s open 6K.