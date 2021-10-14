Ashton Tolson, Elizabeth Pickett win division cross country titles

Course records and personal bests highlighted the performances when eight UCBAC cross country teams raced in the Chesapeake Division Championships in Churchville Tuesday.
Ashton Tolson of C. Milton Wright and Elizabeth Pickett of Bel Air, the unchallenged pacesetters this season, ran eye-popping times. Tolson won the boys race in 14:56, and Pickett took the girls title in 17:39. Both times were course records over the 4,800-meter (2.98-mile) course.
Since 2005, the Chesapeake Division meet has been a preview of the UCBAC Championships, which are scheduled this year for Oct. 26. In addition to the dominance of Tolson and Pickett, the rise of the Aberdeen boys’ team and the consistency of the CMW girls’ team was also on display.
The Wright girls have won the UCBAC team title nine times in the last 15 years. On Tuesday, three days after winning an invitational meet, they appeared ready to make it 10 by winning with a low score of 39 points to beat Bel Air by six. North Harford, led by Finley Lavin, took third place.
Finishing in the top 15 behind Pickett in the girls’ race were: Emily Atha, F, 18:35; Morgan Loewe, BA, 19:01; Ellie Bassham, CMW, 19:17; Delaney Saulsbury, E, 19:22; Finley Lavin, NH, 19:27; Ella Swayne, CMW, 19:48; Sophia Skinner, CMW 20:10; Morgan Perry, CMW, 20:14; Emilie Hancock, BA, 20:45; Lauren Tooman, CMW, 20:48; Abigail Bond, E, 20:55; Anna Thompson, BA, 21:04; Annika DeVos, HT, 21:17; and Valentina Angulo, NH, 21:22.
Bel Air, led by Shane Ivy in fourth, won the boys’ title with 56 points. Daniel Wilson, the third-place finisher, led Aberdeen to second place with 64 points. Alex Xavier, who finished second, led Fallston to third.
Times for the top 15 boys behind Tolson were: Alex Xavier, F, 15:34; Daniel Wilson, A, 15:40; Shane Ivy, BA, 15:45; Day Leone, BM, 15:47; Bryce Knoll, BA, 16:14; Quinn Daly, F, 16:28; Bryce Kahler, F, 16:33; John Saltysiak, HT, 16:35; Daniel Cross, BA, 16:38; Kalel Duncan, A, 16:42; Holden Cross, A, 16:43; Donovan Peyton, A, 16:43; Aman Tripathi, E, 16:49; and Samuel Dickerson, BM, 16:53.
Wilson, Aberdeen win at Overlea
Daniel Wilson and Donovan Peyton finished in the top two spots while leading Aberdeen to the boys’ team title in the Overlea Invitational Oct. 9.
Wilson finished the 5K course at Overlea High School in 17:48 with Peyton eight seconds behind him. Finishing fourth through sixth were Kalel Duncan, 18:36; Holden Cross, 18:45; and Lars Lefkowitz, 19:14 to give Aberdeen a low score of 18. Carver A&T was second with 57 points, and Perry Hall was third with 71.
The Aberdeen girls took second behind Carver A&T. The Eagles’ top five were Sarah Andrews, ninth in 26:01; Laila Shakoor, 10th in 26:29; Emily Webber 13th in 27:07; Isabella Miller, 14th in 27:16; Jakayla Burnett, 18th, 29:20.
Tolson, CMW girls win at Shawan
The CMW girls won the team title, and Ashton Tolson captured the boys’ individual title in the Maryland Invitational in Cockeysville on Oct. 9.
On the course at Shawan Downs, Tolson ran 15:41 to win by 14 seconds over his closest challenger in the field of 133.
Ella Swayne finished 10th in 20:29, and Ellie Bassham was 11th in 20:32, to lead the CMW girls to first place among the 15 teams in the Red and White Division. The Mustangs scored 81 points to beat second-place Thomas Wootton High School of Rockville by 22. All five scorers for CMW placed in the top 30. Sophia Skinner was 19th in 21:21; Morgan Perry, 20th in 21:24; and Lauren Tooman, 30th in 22:16.
Victoria Novak led John Carroll to eighth place with a 14th-place finish in 20:51. Also in the top 50 for the Patriots were Maddie Phillips, 35th in 22:26, and Ava Moore, 43rd in 22:47. For Havre de Grace, Lillian Alexander was 31st in 22:20 and Mackenna Senko, 50th in 22:55. Ava Carberry of North Harford was 35th in 22:24. There were 111 finishers.
Luke Puhulla placed 32nd in 17:58 and was the top finisher for the CMW boys, who placed seventh. John Carroll — led by Andrew Brown, 21st in 17:33, and Ryan Frampton, 35th in 18:01 — placed 12th among boys’ teams. James Ortt, a sophomore, was the top finisher for North Harford at 30th place in 17:57.