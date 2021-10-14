Ashton Tolson, Elizabeth Pickett win division cross country titles

Ella Swayne finished 10th in 20:29, and Ellie Bassham was 11th in 20:32, to lead the CMW girls to first place among the 15 teams in the Red and White Division. The Mustangs scored 81 points to beat second-place Thomas Wootton High School of Rockville by 22. All five scorers for CMW placed in the top 30. Sophia Skinner was 19th in 21:21; Morgan Perry, 20th in 21:24; and Lauren Tooman, 30th in 22:16.