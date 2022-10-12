C. Milton Wright’s Ashton Tolson, Bel Air boys win UCBAC Chesapeake Division cross country titles

For C. Milton Wright senior Ashton Tolson, the UCBAC Chesapeake Division Cross Country Championship on Tuesday was a don’t-forget-about-me performance. It was the same for the Bel Air boys team. Both were winners in the meet, held at the Churchville Rec Center.

Tolson raced over a 3-mile course in 15 minutes, 27 seconds, finishing 42 seconds ahead of the field. It was his first race in the county this fall after sitting out the first half of the season with an injury.

Advertisement

Ryan Cascone finished second in 16:09 to lead Bel Air to the team title. The Bobcats were an unknown quantity after bypassing the Harford Invitational on this course two weeks earlier. But, with five runners finishing in the top 16 Tuesday, they won with 49 points, establishing themselves as the team to beat in the UCBAC. Scoring for Bel Air behind Cascone were Jack Hynes (ninth, 16:54), Garrett Saboy (11th, 16:56), Justin Fleisher (12th, 17:19) and Cannon Mace (16th, 17:29).

Buoyed by Tolson’s return, CMW took second with 73 points. Backing Tolson was Nicholas Kirkland (12th, 17:01), Teddy Casem (19th, 17:44), Ethan Fox (20th, 17:47) and Trevor Downes (22nd, 18:01).

Advertisement

Daniel Wilson, regaining his form after a foot injury, finished third and led Aberdeen to third place in the eight-team field. His scoring teammates were Holden Cross (fifth, 16:33), Lars Lefkowitz (17th, 17:29), Roman Jasso (35th, 18:41) and Ethan Ryan (37th, 18:53).

Others in the boys top 15 were Fallston’s Antonio Hernandez (fourth, 16:29), North Harford’s James Ortt (sixth, 16:34), Rising Sun’s John Ferry (seventh, 16:34), Harford Tech’s John Saltysiak (eighth, 16:47), North Harford’s Austin Parry (13th, 17:19), Rising Sun’s Niklas Haraldsson (14th, 17:23) and Fallston’s Eryk Bender (15th, 17:23).

Gabby Murphy wins again

Gabby Murphy, Fallston’s swift freshman, was running against herself in Tuesday’s meet. She crossed the finish line 18 seconds ahead of the field, but with her finish in 19:05, she bettered her strong debut performance on this course two weeks earlier by nine seconds

The performance by the CMW girls team was similarly impressive. The Mustangs, with Ellie Bassam racing again after being sidelined the first half of the season, won with a low score of 34 points, 49 points ahead of second-place North Harford. Bassam finished fourth in 19:34. Also scoring were Ella Swayne (fifth, 19:36), Cameryn Loper (sixth, 19:46), Lauren Tooman (eighth, 20:04) and Morgan Perry (11th, 20:44).

North Harford’s five scorers finished in the top 25 to take second place. Finley Lavin was 12th in 20:57, followed by Kendall Chandler (13th, 21:05), Eden Hussung (14th, 21:05), Ava Carberry (19th, 21:53) and Madison Kingsley (25th, 22:31).

Murphy towed Fallston to third place. Backing her were Emily Atha (ninth, 20:23), Sara Frist (18th, 21:43), Francesca Cangelosi (27th, 22:40) and Skylar Brown (35th, 23:39).

Harford Tech sophomore Isabel Devos improved 19 seconds over her Harford Invitational time in placing second in 19:23. Sophomore Brielle Whitworth showed similar improvement in third place in 19:28, leading Edgewood to fourth place. Others in the top 15 were Rising Sun’s Emily Wishart (seventh, 19:55), Edgewood’s Abigail Bond (11th, 20:32) and CMW’s Johanna Tenaglia (15th, 21:06).

Maryland Cross Country Invitational

C. Milton Wright runners captured two victories in the Maryland Cross Country Invitational, a meet among 72 schools Saturday in Cockeysville.

Advertisement

Tolson won the boys varsity Red Division race, finishing ahead of 250 runners. The Wright girls won the team title in the same division.

Tolson ran 16:13 to win by six seconds over runner-up, John Carroll’s Andrew Brown. Among 36 boys teams, the Mustangs placed ninth with a top five of Tolson, Luke Puhalla (17:45), Kirkland (17:57), Fox (18:35) and Casem (18:58).

Brown led John Carroll to 11th with a top five of William Root (17:30), Evan DeVoe (18:34), Alex Wohlfort (18:46) and Ryan Frampton (18:51).

Hernandez placed 37th in 17:44 in the Red Division field, leading Fallston to 20th place. Bender ran 18:35, followed by Gavin Kahler (18:53), Nicholas Spangler (19:39) and Jackson Hunsinger (19:52).

Swayne led the Mustangs with a ninth-place finish among 150 runners in the Red Division girls 5K in 20:27. Loper was close behind at 11th in 20:40. Bassam ran her first race of the season, placing 15th in 21:06. Tooman finished 16th in 21:17 and Morgan Perry, 34th in 21:58, cinching an easy win with 78 points. Howard placed second in the 24-team field with 147 points.

Fallston’s Atha returned after being idled with an injury the first half of the season. She finished 13th in 20:53. The Cougars placed 19th with the team of Atha, Frist (23:36), Cangelosi (25:43), Brown (26:19) and Julianna Mullen (27:28).

Advertisement

Maddie Wassin led the John Carroll girls with a 21:55. Torie Novak ran 23:47 followed by Kira Jenkins (23:58), Olivia Guenther (25:04) and Ella Campbell (25:23).