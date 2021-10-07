Bel Air’s Elizabeth Pickett building stellar cross country season

Elizabeth Pickett got neither a win or a course record when she raced in the 47th Annual Paul Short Run at Lehigh University last Friday. Her performance, however, was perhaps the best so far in what is developing into a stellar cross country season for her this fall.
The Bel Air senior posted a time of 18:12 over a 5K course, netting a third-place finish among 296 runners in the race — one of two high school divisions in the annual meet. Pickett’s was the sixth fastest time overall among the 600 high school girls who competed in the two divisions.
Her finish lifted the Bel Air girls’ team to 16th place among 40 teams. Morgan Loewe was the second finisher for the Bobcats at 22nd place in 20:14.
The Bel Air boys, led by Shane Ivy, finished seventh among 40 teams with a first-to-fifth runner spread of only 66 seconds. Ivy ran 16:46 to place 24th among 339. Bryce Knoll was 39th in 16:58; Daniel Cross, 41st in 17:02; Garrett Saboy, 81st in 17:45; and Jaden Parrish, 94th in 17:52 for the Bobcats.
Competing in the same division as Bel Air, Edgewood’s Delaney Saulsbury finished 27th in the girls’ race in 20:32. Abigail Bond was the number-two finisher for the Edgewood girls in 21:59. Ryan Buddenbohn led the Edgewood boys, placing 64th in 17:26. Aman Tripathi was 78th in 17:40.
Atha and Tolson lead Harford meet
Fallston’s Emily Atha and C. Milton Wright’s Ashton Tolson finished with big leads in the downsized Harford Invitational meet on Sep 28. Four schools competed in the event, held on a 2.95-mile course at the Churchville Rec Center.
Atha ran 19:30 to win by about 100 meters. CMW led the girls scoring with four in the top five: Ella Swayne, 19:53; Ellie Bassham, 20:38; Sophia Skinner, 20:47; Morgan Perry, 21:13. Others in the top 10 were Emilie Hancock, BA, 21:31; Lauren Tooman, CMW, 22:02; Annika DeVos, HT, 22:46; Make Ikemoto, PM, 22:51; and Ava Brown, F, 22:52
Fallston led the boys’ team scoring. The top 10 boys were: Tolson, 15:13; Alex Xavier, F, 15:57; Quinn Daly, F, 16:37; John Saltysiak, HT, 16:53; Bryce Kahler, F, 17:12; Berkeley Tisch, PM, 17:28; Chandler Wilson, PM, 17:43; Antonio Hernandez, F, 17:44; Quentin Santiago, HT, 17:45; Nathan Deveno, HT, 17:46.
Aberdeen boys win
Daniel Wilson led Aberdeen to a four-place sweep and a victory over Perryville and host Rising Sun Tuesday. He ran 16:42 to win by 300 meters over teammate Donovan Peyton (17:36). Kalel Duncan, 17:55; Lars Lefkowitz, 18:23; and Roman Jasso, 19:33, completed the Eagles’ scoring. Perryville’s Michael Young took fifth place in 19:00. Amanda Callaghan won the girls race in 21:55, leading a seven-place sweep by Rising Sun.
Senko leads HdG girls
Mackenna Senko won the girls’ race in 22:50, and her Havre de Grace teammates took places 4, 5, and 7 in a meet against Bo Manor and Elkton Tuesday. Finishing in the top five were: Skylar Pizzulli, BM, 23:15; Mattea Marra, E, 23:21; Chloe Eisner, HdG, 26:08; Natalie Burton, HdG, 26:13. Day Leone won the boys race in 16:51, leading a seven-place sweep for Bo Manor.
Collegiate cross-country
Giles Daly led Ursinus University’s team in the Paul Short Run at Lehigh Friday. The freshman from Fallston placed sixth among 218 runners in 26:12, leading Ursinus to fourth place among 26 teams.
Alyssa Santoro (North Harford) finished fifth in 23:22 in the women’s 6K of the Don Cathcart Invitational at Salisbury University Saturday. The sophomore was the No. 3 finisher in the Seagulls’ win over 10 other teams. In the men’s race, Ethan Gray (Bel Air) ran 27:54 as Salisbury’s No. 6 finisher.
Shannon Dooley (Harford Tech) ran 26:00 for 8K to place 29th among 289 runners in the Loch Haven invitational Sep. 25. He was the No. 2 runner for Slippery Rock University, finishing 2 seconds behind the team leader. His team finished with a mere 15-second spread among the top five finishers to place fourth among 20 teams.
Madison Buddenbohn (Edgewood) was the No. 2 finisher for St. Joseph’s University in the Paul Short Run last Friday. Competing in the College Brown Division, she ran 23:10 for the 6K course. Her team finished 21st among 39 teams.