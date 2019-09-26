Cross Country: CMW’s Cummins, Harford Tech’s Baranoski beat heat to win at Bull Run Invitational

The heat took a heavy toll on Harford Tech, Aberdeen and Patterson Mill teams. Tech had only four finishers, led by Catalina Herrera, who was 42nd in 24:26. Patterson Mill’s top five averaged 29:34, with Valerie Kruger leading at 44th place in 26:46. Aberdeen averaged 31:14 for its top five. Baranoski leads Tech to fourth place Harford Tech had one of the best three-runner finishes of the meet. Competing in the Small Schools Division, Kevin Baranoski finished first in 16:54. Daron Taylor placed sixth in 17:15, and Zachary Taylor, seventh in 17:32. The team placed fourth in the division.