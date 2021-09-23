Tolson, Pickett score victories at annual Bull Run Invitational

C. Milton Wright’s Ashton Tolson and Bel Air’s Elizabeth Pickett claimed titles at the annual Bull Run Cross-Country Invitational at Hereford High School Saturday.
Competing in the afternoon session in temperatures in the mid-80s, Pickett took charge of the medium schools race race on her first ascent from the deep gully known as The Dip, which sits midway through the 3-mile course.
Undaunted by the competition from 144 runners behind her and the tough hills of the traditional course, she opened a lead that grew to 35 seconds by the time she finished in 19:31. Her time was the fastest of the day among females in all four varsity divisions — 565 runners total.
Tolson was also undaunted by the competition, conditions and course. He ran with a steady, patient effort to win the boys’ medium schools race by almost 200 meters. He pulled away from the lead pack halfway through the race and won by 42 seconds. His time of 16:24 was the second fastest among the 700 varsity boys who competed during the day — and fastest of the afternoon session.
Performances, particularly in the afternoon, were slower than at the last Bull Run held in 2019.
The C. Milton Wright girls’ team captured a third-place team plaque in the medium schools race with one of the tightest spreads of the meet — 1 minute, 25 seconds between their first and fifth finishers. Ella Swayne placed 16th in 22:42; Ellie Bassham was 24th in 23:01; Sophia Skinner 27th in 23:31; Morgan Perry 31st in 23:46; and Lauren Tooman crossed the line 34th in 24:07.
Though the Bel Air girls had two runners in the top 15 — Pickett and Morgan Loewe, who was 11th In 22:15 — the team finished 11th among 18 teams. Thee Bel Air boys placed fourth among 25 teams.
For the boys, Shane Ivy was 12th in 18:07; Bryce Knoll 26th in 18:53; Daniel Cross 30th in 19:07; Jaden Parrish 34th in 19:19; and Garrett Saboy placed 86th in 20:34.
North Harford and Edgewood also competed in the medium schools race. Ben Iampieri led the boys with a time of 23:37, while Finley Lavin led the girls in 25:10. Delaney Saulsbury was the Edgewood girls’ first finisher. She ran 24:13.
Atha second in small schools division
Emily Atha finished second in the field of 145 in the small school girls’ race. The Fallston junior was second fastest among the girls of the six Harford teams in the meet with a time of 21:37. Megan Willats, 59th in 26:21, was the no. 2 finisher for the Cougars, who placed eighth among 17 girls’ teams.
Fallston earned the third-place plaque in the boys’ race, finishing five points behind UCBAC rival Bo Manor. The Cougars were led by Day Leone, the winner in 17:10. Fallston’s Quinn Daly finished fourth in 17:46; Alex Xavier was fifth in 17:55; Bryce Kahler 27th in 20:08; Antonio Hernandez 50th in 21:27; and Brian McCurdy placed 58th in 21:42.
Also in the small-schools boys’ race, Patterson Mill finished seventh with a one-to-five spread of 1 minute, 15 seconds. Berkeley Tisch was 31st in 20:26, Diego Gonzalez 44th in 20:59; and Chandler Wilson placed 47th in 21:22 for the Huskies. Maie Ikemoto, who was 56th in 26:14, finished as the top finisher for the Patterson Mill girls.
The Harford Tech boys placed eighth with three runners in the top 50: John Saltysiak, 10th in 19:11; Nathan Devino, 25th in 20:05; and Quentin Santiago, 39th in 20:47. Annika DeVos led the Tech girls, placing 41st in 25:07.
CMW, Bo Manor win tri-meet
Fallston’s Brenna Barrett and Bo Manor’s Day Leone were individual winners Tuesday in a tri-meet at C. Milton Wright. The Mustangs beat Fallston in the girls’ team scoring, and Bo Manor took first ahead of CMW and Fallston in the boys’ competition.
Top 5 boys: 1. Leone, BM, 17:32; 2. Sam Dickerson, BM, 17:52; 3. Luke Puhulla, CMW, 18:22; 4. Ethan Fox, CMW, 18:26; 5. Casin Brown, BM, 18:28.
Top 5 girls: 1. Barrett, F, 23:11; 2. Ashley Heinbaugh, CMW, 23:35; 3. Skylar Pizzulli, BM, 24:11; 4. Anita Garcia, F, 24:28; 5. Joanna Tenaglia, CMW, 24:33.
Collegiate Cross Country: Giles Daly Wins
Giles Daly, a 2020 graduate of Fallston High School, made his first collegiate cross-country race a noteworthy one. The Ursinus College sophomore won the Dutchmen Invitational in Lebanon, Pa., on Sept. 11, finishing ahead of a field of 176 runners.
On an 8K course, he won by a margin of 4 seconds in 26:12 and led Ursinus to a second-place finish among 17 teams. He was subsequently named Runner of the Week by the Centennial Conference.