C. Milton Wright girls cross country team takes runner-up trophy at Hereford’s Bull Run Invitational

The C. Milton Wright girls captured a runner-up trophy at the Bull Run Invitational on Saturday. The Mustangs produced the top finish among eight Harford teams competing on the Hereford course that hosts the state meet in November.

Ella Swayne led the Mustangs, placing seventh among 146 runners to help CMW earn second in the medium schools division. She was timed in 21 minutes, 4 seconds on the course known for its deep, leg-numbing ravine called ‘The Dip.’ Also scoring for the Mustangs were freshman Cameryn Loper (11th, 21:50), Lauren Tooman (13th, 21:58), Morgan Perry (28th, 23:22) and Ashley Heinbaugh (46th, 24:41).

In the same division, North Harford finished seventh with three runners in the top 50: Finley Lavin, 21st in 23:05; Kendall Chandler, 29th in 23:39; and Ava Carberry 49th in 24:54. Edgewood’s Brielle Whitworth (22:26) and Abigail Bond (22:33) medaled at 14th and 15th, leading the Rams to 10th place in the division. Abigail Finley led the Bel Air girls at 53rd place.

Bel Air took eighth in the boys medium schools race. The Bobcats lost one of their top runners, Bryce Knoll, to an exchange student program in Germany but found a good leader Saturday in Leo Dinan, who had the best time of the day among Harford runners, 17:37, placing eighth. Garrett Saboy was 18th in 18:16 and Jack Hynes was 26th in 18:40. North Harford’s James Ortt placed 27th in the boys race in 18:42.

CMW was 13th as a team without the benefit of its top runner Ashton Tolson, who is recovering from shin splits and is yet to race this season. Aberdeen was also without its standout runner Daniel Wilson, who is recovering from an injury. Until Wilson returns, Holden Cross is No. 1 for the Eagles. He placed 17th in 18:14, leading the team to 16th place. Lars Lefkowitz was 24th in 18:37.

Fallston’s Hernandez places sixth

Fallston senior Antonio Hernandez finished sixth among 117 in the small schools race in 18:08. Eryk Bender was No. 2 for the Cougars finishing 26th in 19:16, helping the team finish eighth. The Havre de Grace boys, led by freshman Robert Davis in 20:47, placed 10th as a team. Matthew Elliott (20:58) was the top finisher for Patterson Mill, which had an incomplete team.

Patterson Mill freshman Abigail Horsmon placed eighth in the girls small schools race in 22:58. Another freshman, Sarah Frist, led Fallston to sixth place as a team. She placed 15th in 24:06. Francesca Cangelosi was the second finisher for the Cougars, 31st overall in 25:23. Mackenna Senko (25:45) and Adeline Murray (25:56) were tops on Havre de Grace.

Saltysiak and DeVos win for Tech

John and Benjamin Saltysiak led Harford Tech to a win on the boys side of a county race last Wednesday, while Isabel and Annika DeVos did the same in the girls race.

John Saltysiak won in 17:41, leading a 1-2-4-5-7 finish for the Cobras. Benjamin Saltysiak placed fifth in 19:28. Isabel DeVos won the girls race in 21:23, leading a 1-5-6-7-10 finish to win over Havre de Grace. Annika DeVos was sixth in 23:28.

Rounding out the girls top five were CMWs Cameryn Loper (21:57), Havre de Grace’s Lillian Alexander (22:15) CMW’s Morgan Perry (22:39) and Harford Tech’s Jordan Strang (23:18). In the boys top five were Tech’s Alan Tyo (18:48), CMW’s Teddy Casem (19:12) and Tech’s Nathan Deveno (19:21).

Collegiate: Kevin Baranoski wins two

Kevin Baranoski has reappeared on the cross country scene and has done so with a flourish. The Harford Tech graduate won his first two meets as a member of the CCBC Essex team. On Sept. 1, he led a field of 55 in the Light up the Night Invitational at Dickinson College, winning by 42 seconds in 15:15. Nine days later, he won the Dutchman Invitational in Lebanon, Pennsylvania, finishing in 25:17, 13 seconds ahead of a field of 215. At CCBC Essex, his coaches are former Harford County runners Noah Hutton and Eric Baranoski.

Another Harford Tech graduate, Shannon Dooley, helped Slippery Rock University win the Allegheny Classic in Meadville, Pennsylvania, on Sept. 17. He placed third in 21:19 over a 4-mile course to help his team win easily over seven other teams.

Morgan Kornke (Fallston) opened her sophomore cross country season for Appalachian State on Sept. 16 with a 20:14 in the Fire Tower Project meet in Boone, North Carolina.

Alexander Kirkland placed 10th among 95 finishers Sept. 16 in the Navy Cross Country Invitational in Annapolis. The John Carroll alum covered 4.9 miles in 24:27. His Naval Academy team won the meet, defeating nine other teams. UMBC placed fourth, its team included Zach Taylor (Harford Tech), who was 33rd in 25:39 and Alex Xavier (Fallston), 65th in 26:34.