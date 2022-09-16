John Carroll’s Andrew Brown leads Harford runners at Barnhart Invitational to open cross country season

Andrew Brown led Harford County runners in the first cross-country invitational of the season Saturday, the 39th Annual Barnhart Invitational at Dulaney High School.

The John Carroll senior finished eighth among 208 runners in the boys’ varsity 5K race. He was clocked in 16:15, more than 2 minutes faster than he ran in the meet last year.

He led his team to 14th place in the field of 24 teams. His scoring teammates were Will Root, 17:22; Ryan Frampton, 19:04; Evan DeVoe, 19:19; and Alex Wohlfort, 19:27.

The Bel Air boys’ team, led by Ryan Cascone at 26th in 17:14, finished two places ahead of the Patriots. Also in the Bobcats top five were Garrett Saboy, 17:41; Jack Hynes, 17:56; Justin Fleisher, 18:56; and Avery Lungstrom, 19:21.

Running without Ashton Tolson, the 2021 winner of the meet, C. Milton Wright finished 17th with a top five of Luke Puhalla, 17:45; Ethan Fox, 18:14; Nicholas Kirkland, 18:27; Trevor Downes, 19:29; and Brendan Maloy, 20:43.

Darian Walters (19:06) and Evan Oldewurtel (19:15) led Edgewood in their cross-country debut. Theodore Rose, 20:19; James Barreda, 20:52; and Kenneth Klepsig, 20:56, also newcomers, filled out the Rams’ top five.

Swayne leads CMW girls

Ella Swayne, a senior, finished eighth in the varsity girls’ race, the top finish by a Harford girl in the field of 180. Her time over the 5K course was 20:04. Lauren Tooman placed 39th in 21:33; Ashley Hinbaugh, 66th in 22:41; and Johanna Tenaglia, 71st in 22:48. With only four finishers, the Mustangs did not register in the team scoring.

Two sophomores, Maddie Wassin and Ellery Shertzer, led John Carroll to a 12th place finish among 20 teams. Wassin finished 41st in 21:34, and Shertzer, 42nd in 21:38. Torie Novak ran 23:18; Kira Jenkins, 23:49; and Ella Parks, 25:17 to complete the Patriots’ scoring.

Brielle Whitworth, outstanding as a half-miler in her freshman season last spring, led the Edgewood girls to 15th place. She finished 38th in 21:31. Abigail Bond and Imaya Edmonds, members of the Rams’ 4x800 team last spring, ran 21:47 and 23:45, respectively. Lya Vent, 25:49, and Linda Dillon, 25:52, completed the scoring.

Bel Air’s team of newcomers to its varsity finished 18th. Meghan Davis ran 23:40; Abigail Finley, 24:37; Shaelyn O’Halloran, 24:41; Cammille Miller, 25:00; and Shayla Kinder, 25:56.

In collegiate cross-country

Alexander Kirkland, a sophomore from Bel Air, led the Naval Academy team in the Harry Groves Spiked Shoe Invitational at Penn State Friday. The John Carroll alum placed 30th in a field of 88 in 26:21 for 5.2 miles.

The Taylor twins (Harford Tech) opened the season by leading the UMBC harriers to a win over three schools including host Mount St. Mary’s in the Mount 5K duals in Emmitsburg Sep. 2. Zach Taylor placed third in 15:46, and Daron Taylor sixth in 16:06. Alex Xavier, a freshman from Fallston, was 15th in 16:38 for UMBC. Running for Mount St. Mary’s, John Carroll graduate Michael Chipi placed 10th in 16:16 at no. 2 for his team.

Shannon Dooley (Harford Tech) was the no. 3 finisher for Slippery Rock in a meet at Edinboro, Pa., on Sep 3. He covered an 8K course in 27:49, placing 11th.

Elizabeth Pickett (Bel Air), a freshman at the University of Texas at Austin, made her collegiate debut in the Tornado Watch Invitational in Round Rock, Tex. She ran 20:09 for a top-20 finish. The Longhorns, coached by PattiSue Plumer, a two-time Olympian, won both the women’s and men’s team titles.

Alyssa Santoro (North Harford) was the no. 2 finisher for Salisbury University in the Fall Classic Sep. 3 in Salisbury’s Winter Place Park. She placed 18th in 23:31 (6K).