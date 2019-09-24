Fallston’s Williiam Creery eyes third district golf title, possible first state crown

When the 2019 District VII high school golf tournament gets underway Wednesday, Fallston senior William Creery will be the male male player to beat at Mountain Branch Golf Course in Joppa.
Creery is the two-time defending district champion, having won last year’s title with a score of 76. Last year’s tourney was also contested at Mountain Branch, but played over two days due to heavy rain.
Creery also won in 2017, shooting 71 at Geneva Farm Golf Club.
“I’m very confident, I really want it, so I’ll have to go out there and shoot really good and you know, just take it,” Creery said. “I kind of find it easy right now, since I’ve been playing my game and practicing as hard as I can. I really want to get to states and I want to win it.”
Creery has been playing fairly steady golf over the past month of the high school season, typically shooting 37 to 39 over nine holes at various courses. Most recently, Creery shot 35 at Chesapeake Bay-Rising Sun Golf Course on Thursday. He also shot 35 at Ruggles Golf Course on Sept. 11.
Today’s tournament, though, is at Mountain Branch, and Creery is very familiar with the course. The Cougars practice on it and Creery has played it often.
Creery said he has played Mountain Branch six or seven times somewhat recently.
“I’m out there looking at the greens, I’m out there looking at the grass and how it’s going to look,” he said. “If there’s a little bit of breeze, I gotta play it smart and lay up and do whatever I have to do to keep it together and under par.”
As for a best score, Creery was quick to say, “My best score, it’s not sometimes always about best score, but when it comes to that, it’d be under par.
“If I really want to take this, I have to be under par, so I’ve been shooting there lately two, three under on regular days and if it’s not really not coming together and it’s kind of a struggle, it’s even par or one over. That’s an off day.”
Creery says his short game has been a sort of a struggle lately, “so I’ve been working on that a lot. My irons have been good, my driver’s been hot. It’s all coming together and hopefully it comes all together on states, so I’m excited for that.”
While Creery’s focus is on the district tourney, the Maryland State Tournament is in Creery’s thoughts as well. Creery is a two-time state runner-up in the Class 1A 2A field. He lost last year in a playoff and the result still lingers.
“It angers me, yeah,” Creery said of losing the past two seasons. “Taking it two times and having to like fail, winning it this year would [make me] really, really very happy. ... Something that you work hard for and it really pays off. So, that’s totally it."
The Maryland State Tournament is set for Oct. 28 through 30 at the University of Maryland Golf Course in College Park.
“I love my team, like always and I love to be supportive and I love how they are supportive and also I love my coach [Steve Mull], he means a lot,” Creery said.