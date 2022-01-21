Q&A: Jillian Crawford, a smart and talented Fallston senior, thrives in three sports

Fallston senior Jillian Crawford has been a busy student the past four years. Crawford, who carries a 4.3 grade-point average, has been a steady performer for the girls soccer, basketball and softball teams. She is also a member of the school’s National Honor Society, as well as the French and Math National Honor Societies.
Crawford, 18, was goalie on the Cougars’ Class 1A state soccer championship team last fall and she is point guard on the basketball team. She has scored 151 points and grabbed 61 rebounds over 10 games played this season. On the diamond, Crawford can be found at shortstop or center field.
Crawford currently has scored 726 career points, having an outside shot of reaching the coveted 1,000 point mark.
Crawford answered a series of questions for The Aegis this week as part of our Q and A with local student-athletes.
What does playing three sports do for you?
It actually helped me make a lot of friends, so being with a group of people every day for three months at a time, it helps you just become more acclimated to the high school experience. It helps you make friends throughout all the grades.
Which sport do you like best? Why?
I like basketball the best because I was always better at it than my other sports, so that helped. I also just like the environment a bit better and I had the best coaches growing up, so, it was just more fun than all the other sports for me.
Walk-off home run, buzzer-beating 3-pointer or game-ending save. Which would you rather have happen for you?
I think a buzzer-beater 3, because, when everyone just rushes to you from the bench and all your teammates, it’s just a great experience.
What do you do with any spare time?
I hang out with my friends a lot, so, we’re all on the basketball team, which helps out a lot. Whenever we’re not having basketball practice, I go out and I hangout with them.
What as it like winning a state soccer title?
It was the best feeling. So, that was my last, ever soccer game, probably ever, so it was great to come out on top with a win. To be there with all my friends and my family and having everyone rush to me at the end, and just crying because we were so happy and it our last game together. It was just amazing.
What are your future plans; College? Major? Athletics?
I’m playing Division II basketball at Millersville University and I’m going to be majoring in Athletic Training. I’m going to be putting all of my time other than my school work, into basketball, so probably won’t be doing any other sports.
Do you have any superstitions?
I actually don’t. I don’t really think that it’s that big of a deal to me. I guess the only like superstition I’d have is, I do a handshake with one my best friends before we start every basketball game. But, other than that, it’s nothing else.
What is your favorite food and why?
I’m gonna have to go with pasta. There are so many ways that you can make pasta different. You have pasta and meatballs, or you can have different sauces and it’s just really good.