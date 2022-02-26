Joppatowne boys basketball overcomes slow start to beat Colonel Richardson, 68-55, in playoff opener

The Joppatowne boys basketball team got off to another slow start Friday, but the Mariners rebounded to beat visiting Colonel Richardson, 68-55, in a Class 1A East Region I playoff opener.
The Mariners (11-7) fell behind 12-2 early, but an 11-0 run in the second quarter ignited by stellar defense brought Joppatowne back, and the Mariners rolled from there.
“We were late getting any film on them,” Mariners coach Jesse Jones said. “So, we really didn’t know what to prepare for. Of course we got off to a slow start, for some reason that’s been our identity, but we saw that their ball-handlers weren’t very strong and said, hey, we’re going to pick up the pressure.”
Colonel Richardson junior guard Cam Lake scored seven first-quarter points and the Colonels took a 16-9 lead with 1:16 left in the frame.
“Before the game, coaches told us we have to come in with energy, effort and confidence, so that’s what we did,” Lake said. “We came in with confidence.”
Joppatowne guard Kylil Omar’s steal led to a three-point play with 19.9 seconds left in the quarter, cutting the deficit to just four, 18-14.
The Mariners then went to a full-court pressure, which gave the Colonels problems. Turnovers, 10-second clock violations and backcourt violations fueled the Mariners’ run.
The Colonels turned the ball over on their next four possessions and freshman Kenny Hunter Jr. added a boost off the bench for Joppatowne. Hunter scored six of the Mariners’ 11 points in the run and finished with 14 points.
“I came into the game, of course we were down, and I was looking to open things up,” Hunter said. “I started off a little slow, missed a layup, but kept the head straight and we just kept pushing. The press was working really well, that’s what really helped us get back into the game.”
Demauri Ponder’s 3-pointer ended the 11-0 spurt, giving the Mariners a 25-18 lead. Lake halted the run with one of his four 3-pointers of the night.
The Mariners got four points from Zynique Brown and two from Andrew Chase in the quarter to stay ahead. The Colonels cut the deficit to two, 29-27, late in the half, but Joppatowne closed the half on a 6-1 run to take a 35-28 lead.
Both teams struggled to score out of the break as the Mariners took a 40-30 lead with 4:42 to play in the third quarter. Joppatowne’s Favor Okigweh scored eight of his team-high 18 points in the frame.
The Colonels scored the next five points, including another 3-pointer from Lake, but the Mariners answered with five points of their own to push the lead back to 10, 45-35. Joppatowne scored the final four points of the quarter to lead 49-35.
The Mariners’ lead grew as large as 15, 57-42, but the Colonels (7-13) never gave up. A 3-pointer by Lake and a basket by Aaron Elam made it 57-47 with 3:00 left. Lake’s final basket of his 30-point night pulled the Colonels within seven, 60-53, with 57 seconds to play.
The Mariners, who went 15-for-38 from the free-throw line, made seven of 14 attempts in the fourth quarter to hold on.
The Colonels weren’t any better, going 11-for-22 from the charity stripe.