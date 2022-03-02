Havre de Grace girls basketball rolls over Colonel Richardson for 84-45 semifinal playoff win

The Havre de Grace girls basketball team pressured visiting Colonel Richardson early Tuesday night and the Warriors rolled from start to finish in their 84-45 win over the Colonels in a Class 1A East Region I semifinal.
The Warriors (14-6) will host Bo Manor (15-7) in Thursday’s region final at 6 p.m. Bo Manor defeated host Patterson Mill, 48-37, in the other semifinal.
“We had a talk in the locker room and we were like, we need to get it together and we just came out and we were on fire,” senior Natiah Turner said.
The Warriors scored six quick points and it only got better for the home team. Pressure defense resulted in numerous turnovers which meant many easy baskets.
It was 14-6 midway through the first quarter before Colonels coach Tom Corsey called a timeout. From there, Havre de Grace 10 of the next 12 points to lead 24-8 at the end of the quarter.
“It’s just kind of been what we’ve been all season long,” Warriors coach Lisa Koop said, “concentrate on defense, figuring if we set the tone on defense, then offense will follow.”
It did.
The lead quickly ballooned to 36-17, some three minutes into the second quarter. The only concern for the Warriors was senior leader Kaedence Gipson picking up her third foul in the quarter.
Without her, others stepped up and the Warriors seemed to not miss a beat. Sanai Knox and Azareya Whiting blocked shots that led to points. Savannah Lawrence had eight first-half points off the bench and finished with 14.
Havre de Grace took a comfortable 42-24 lead into halftime.
The Warriors showed no signs of letting up, opening the third quarter with a 10-4 spurt. Again, the lone concern came when Gipson picked her fourth foul with 5:20 left in the quarter and the Warriors up big, 56-28.
Lawrence added six points in the quarter, while Kyra Adams, Gipson and Whiting added four apiece. In all, it was a 26-point quarter and a 68-37 lead.
“Our head was in it, we really want that region title,” Turner said. “We want it, that’s it.”
Harve de Grace’s last region championship was in 1990.
In the fourth quarter the Warriors lead grew to as much as 36 and the running clock was put in motion. As time wore down, all 11 players in the Warriors’ lineup scored.
“That’s awesome,” Koop said. “We did stress in the beginning, not knowing what kind of defense they were coming out with, if they put pressure on one person, the next person’s got to be ready to step up. Just a team effort. I just feel like the whole game, we had spurts of real chemistry.”
Despite her foul troubles, Gipson led the scoring with 19 points. Turner added 14 and Carla Dunson netted 11. Whiting added eight points.
“We got down by too much and it was so hard to dig ourselves back out,” Corsey said. “Havre de Grace is a good team, they are well coached and I wish them all the luck.”
Colonels guard Ty Singletary poured in 26 points and Sharese Thompson scored 11. Anijah Hammond added seven points. The Colonels (6-11) shot 29 free throws, making 18.