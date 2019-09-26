Advertisement Advertisement The Aegis Sports Harford County Harford UCBAC District VII regional golf finals | PHOTOS Sep 26, 2019 | 10:34 AM The District VII championship golf tournament at Mountain Branch Golf Course in Joppa on Wednesday, Sept. 25. Next Gallery PHOTOS Harford football week three Advertisement The Aegis Sports The Aegis Sports Harford County football rushing leaders By Randy McRoberts Sep 19, 2019 Harford County football scoring leaders Harford County football 2019 passing leaders (through Sept. 14) Harford football week one Aberdeen IronBirds Season Finale IronBirds vs Brooklyn Cyclones New Harford grid coaches IronBirds vs Lake Monsters