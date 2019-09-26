Moon, Creery secure three-peat at District VII golf championships

Among a crowded field, a couple of familiar faces emerged victorious on Wednesday at Mountain Branch Golf Club during the UCBAC District VII regional finals.
Fallston’s William Creery shot a two-over round of 74 to win the boys title, while Patterson Mill’s Paula Moon scored a 78 to capture the girls’ crown. For both golfers, it was their third consecutive district championship victory.
Creery’s efforts also went a long way in the team competition, helping lead Fallston to a 332 combined score that was good for the pole position in the 1A/2A division and qualified the Cougars for the state championship tournament next month at the University of Maryland.
Creery, who mentioned his familiarity playing the course after a round earlier in the week, started off a little rough — his bogey on the fourth hole and double-bogey on the fifth temporarily undid the two pars and birdie he picked up on the first three.
Following the brief sputter, however, Creery bounced back to play his next four holes in one-under par and make the turn at one-over. From there, Creery found some more consistency — he made pars on five of the final nine holes and mixed in another birdie for another 37 to match his first one.
Following the round, he attributed much of his success to his work around the greens.
“I played the same from the front to the back,” Creery said. “My focus was the short game and I had an explicit short game today. I think that’s what helped me out.”
Similarly, Moon also struggled a bit early — making bogeys on her first two and final two holes on the front nine. But her consistency on the other holes, making a lengthy string of pars, set her up for a strong finish.
Moon made a pair of birdies on the back, playing her final nine holes in just two-over to hold off Aberdeen’s Erica Honadel (79) by a stroke for the championship.
“[The difference] was mostly on the back nine,” Moon said. “I was one-under [par] through two holes and then I bogeyed, I lost a ball and then I doubled the next cause I lost another ball again, but I kept my calm and pushed through. I just found peace in myself and just played, and I parred out.”
Patterson Mill’s Mitchell Walz finished as the boy’s runner up with a round of 76. North Harford’s Zach Wilcox (81) and C. Milton Wright’s Michael Cummings (81) rounded out the top four.
In regards to the team competition, Fallston’s winning total was boosted by the play of Michael Corona (82), Jack Emmett (88) and Sofia Fellner (88) behind Creery.
Patterson Mill also qualified for states out of the 1A/2A classification with a combined total of 337. In addition to Walz and Moon, the team’s other scorers were Samuel Sapp (91) and John Harrison (92).
C. Milton Wright also will be headed to states as a team courtesy of finishing with a 366 total that was the best among the 3A/4A teams. Cummings and Conner Fantom (82) were the top players on the day for the Mustangs.