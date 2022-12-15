Concordia Prep girls basketball jumps ahead early and beats John Carroll, 42-29

John Carroll's Pieper McCue, right, tries to block a shot by Concordia Prep's Alira Penn during a girls basketball game at John Carroll School on Wednesday, December 14, 2022. (Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun Media Group)

Concordia Prep’s girls basketball team took advantage of early second- and third-chance scoring opportunities Wednesday leading to a 42-29 win over host John Carroll in an Interscholastic Athletic Association of Maryland B Conference game.

The Saints improved to 3-0 in conference and 7-1 overall, while the Patriots remained winless at 0-3 in conference and 0-4 overall.

The extra shots allowed the Saints to build an 11-3 lead just over five minutes in.

“A main part of our game is rebounding, especially offensive rebounds and put backs. A lot of our points come from it,” senior forward Hailee Ford said.

The Saints didn’t capitalize on every chance, but enough to get the lead and the Patriots, who struggled offensively all game, were never able to catch up.

Ford scored seven of her game-high 16 points in the first quarter, leading the Saints to a 17-9 lead at its end. Paige Baily came off the bench to sink a pair of 3-point shots for the Saints.

The lead grew to 19-8 early in the second quarter, but the Patriots hung tough. Anna Westervelt’s 3-pointer helped the Patriots to a 9-6 edge in the second. Grace Marchetti and Pieper McCue added a basket each and the Patriots were within six, 23-17, at half.

“We technically were in the game at halftime playing terrible basketball and they played a sloppy game too,” Patriots coach Holly Ismail said.

In the second half, though, John Carroll scored 12 points with the only made field goal coming from McCue with 20 seconds left in the game.

The Saints, meanwhile, weren’t burning the nets, but they scored 19 in the half to win.

“Tonight I feel like we were rushing a lot and we were missing a lot,” Ford said. “We were focusing on ourselves not getting the foul calls, but tonight was just an off night for us.”

Saints coach John Cooney said, “We’re going into exam week right now, so the kids’ minds are kind of like all over the place. The last couple games, we’ve kind of fallen a little flat. But the good thing is, they keep working hard and they still give 100% no matter what.”

Baily (nine points) opened the final quarter with her third 3-pointer as the lead jumped to 37-24. The lead was still 13, 39-26, with 3:07 left.

“We’re just a very, very young squad that really doesn’t handle the details of the game very well,” Ismail said. “I’m trying to find wins even in the losses; tonight’s a hard one”

The Patriots were 15-for-23 at the free throw line and 10-for-15 in the second half. Vivian Carrico finished with nine points, including a perfect 6-for-6 at the stripe. McCue led the Patriots with 10 points.