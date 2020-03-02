Six former Harford boys basketball players win D-III college championships and will play in national tournament

It was a big weekend for a number of former Harford County high school basketball players who compete at the Division III level.
Six former players among three teams all won conference championships Saturday and all will be in action later this week in the D-III Men’s National Tournament.
Leading the way was former Harford Tech star, Darius Dangerfield, a junior guard at Lycoming University. Dangerfield scored 22 points in the Warriors 68-64 win over Arcadia for the MAC Commonwealth Conference title.
Dangerfield sank three, free throws late to seal the win. Dangerfield, the tournament MVP, also four assists and three rebounds.
Dangerfield and Lycoming will open the national tournament Friday against Elmhurst at the Timken Gymnasium in Wooster, Ohio. Game time is 4 p.m.
Stefanides, Hopkins help lead Wesley
C. Milton Wright alum Mychal Stefanides and Brye Hopkins were part of Wesley College’s championship win. Wesley beat Gwynedd Mercy, 91-88, for the Atlantic East Conference championship.
Stefanides had 12 points, six assists and four rebounds in the win and Hopkins added four points and a rebound.
Wesley will open national tournament play Friday at 6:30 p.m. The opponent is Randolph Macon and the site is the Crenshaw Gymnasium in Ashland, Va.
Three play at Susquehanna
Bryce Butler (Patterson Mill), Quincy Haughton (CMW) and Jack Van Syckle (CMW) are members of the champion Susquehanna University team.
Susquehanna won the Landmark Conference title with a 86-69 win over the University of Scranton.
Butler, a starter, scored 14 points, while adding five steals and four rebounds. Haughton added six points and three rebounds, while Van Syckle saw a couple of minutes of time, but did not score.
Susquehanna will begin its national tournament, Friday at 3:30 p.m. The opponent is Benedictine (IL) and the site is the Pam Evans Smith Arena in Springfield, Ohio.