Churchville soccer star Cole Turner makes professional debut

The wait is over.
The wait that was Cole Turner getting his chance to play professional soccer as a member of the Philadelphia Union.
Turner, a 19-year old midfielder and Churchville resident, made his professional debut on Sept. 20, away in New York, but against Montreal in an MLS game.
“I came on as a sub in like the last, I think I played like seven minutes,” Turner said. “So, I didn’t know until 83 minutes into the game,” he said on when he knew he was going to see his first professional game action.
“It was just pure excitement at that point, I’d been waiting a long time for it and it felt good and I was ready,” Turner said. “I was just ready to get after it.”
The exciting minutes didn’t lead to any shots and such, but Turner was playing. “I had a handful of touches, I probably got touches on the ball five or six times,” he said.
Since the debut, the Union has played two more games, but Turner hasn’t been back on the field.
“It makes me 100 percent more hungry,” Turner said reference to getting back in. “It makes me more hungry to get after it and keep working hard to where I’m consistently on the field and winning games and playing games.”
When the next or possibly big chance comes is unknown. “It’s really hard to tell in soccer when your big opportunity comes or your big break is going to come, because one injury and you could be on the field just like that,” Turner said. “Do well and then you continue to play and stuff. There’s no number to put on it.”
Turner is contracted with the Union through next season, with option years to follow. Turner says there are nine games left in the regular season and he expects the Union to make the playoffs as the team currently sits second in the conference.
“It would be completely shocking if we didn’t make it,” Turner said.