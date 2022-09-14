Trevor Heid shoots 35 to lead C. Milton Wright golf to win over Harford Tech, Rising Sun

C. Milton Wright golfer Trevor Heid gets a line for his putt that he made for birdie on the ninth hole Tuesday during the match at Ruggles Golf Course at Aberdeen Proving Ground. Heid shot the day's low round of 35. (Matt Button / The Aegis/Baltimore Sun Media)

C. Milton Wright senior Trevor Heid fired a one-under par round of 35 on Tuesday at Ruggles Golf Course on Aberdeen Proving Ground to lead the Mustangs to a tri-match victory.

Heid’s round, which included two birdies, a bogey and six pars, paced the Mustangs’ 206 total, well ahead of Rising Sun (220) and host Harford Tech (224).

Advertisement

Heid’s round on the course’s front nine, began with par, but two long hits on the par-5, second hole put Heid on the green. Two putts for birdie put him under par after two holes.

C. Milton Wright golfer Trevor Heid watches his shot bounce onto the green on the eighth hole during the match at Ruggles Golf Course at Aberdeen Proving Ground on Tuesday. (Matt Button / The Aegis/Baltimore Sun Media)

“It was a really good striking the ball day, got off the tee pretty well and in greens in regulation I think I hit ... 8 of 9,” Heid said. “Two birdie putts went in, that was good. Proximity to the hole was a little lackluster and kind of left everything on the lip today, nothing seemed to want to go down in the hole. But overall, 35, really happy with the score.”

Advertisement

One-under through two holes, Heid played the next four holes (two par 4s and two 3s) even par. His lone bogey came on the par-5 seventh hole. A second shot came up unusually short and his third to the green wasn’t much better. The poor shots off the green led to the bogey.

Heid rebounded to make par on the par-four eighth hole, finding the green from the trees and two-putting. Heid then dropped his second shot from on the ninth hole green and made birdie with an 8-foot putt.

“In terms of course conditions and where I’m at in my game, I’m kind of working with some things in my swing right now, so 35 feels really good,” Heid said. “It feels like I’m on pace, kind of getting where I want to be for states.”

Mustangs adding to the winning score were Jack Geyer, 40; Joey LoBianco, 42; Josh Strong, 44; and Chase Medinger, 45.

Heid, his teammates and golfers from all public high schools in the Upper Chesapeake Bay Athletic Conference, will venture to Geneva Farm Golf Course next Tuesday to battle in the District VII Tournament. The tournament serves as the qualifier for next month’s Maryland State Golf Tournament.

Harford Tech golfer Aurora Walters shares a laugh with her playing partners after finishing the round at Ruggles Golf Course at Aberdeen Proving Ground. (Matt Button / The Aegis/Baltimore Sun Media)

Harford Tech senior Aurora Walters is the female defending district champion. Walters broke her right arm in the spring and after a problem with the first surgery, she underwent another. The injury and recovery time knocked her out of play throughout the summer and her first true competitive swings came with the start of school golf in August.

“Every single time I go out, it consistently gets better, which is what I’m looking for,” Walters said, after shooting a 40, the low round for female players. “When I first started coming back it was pretty bad, but as I’m playing more, I’m improving, which is good.”

Walters’ round consisted of five pars and four bogeys. The final hole, a par on the ninth hole, brought a smile and a fist pump. Walters slid the 10-foot put into the hole, a putt that may have been much closer had her ball not hot another’s on the green as she played blindly out of the green-side bunker.

Advertisement

“Putting was definitely a make-or-break for me today,” Walters said. “It just seemed like I was playing a lot worse, but my score was mediocre, so I’m not too mad at it. Fourty is little bit better from the way I was hitting the ball, and also, I’m expecting it to be higher because of my arm, so I’m not mad at it necessarily.”

Tech teammates scoring were Luke Cimino, 40; Jackson Parks, 41; Kacy Day, 46; and Olivia O’Conner, 57.

Rising Sun’s players were Tyler Hogue, 40; Johnny Woldri, 43; Jake Eckman, 45; Ben Adams, 46; and Bradley Dietz, 46.