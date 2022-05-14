Behind Katie Roszko’s 6 goals, C. Milton Wright girls lacrosse beats North Harford, 18-7, in regional semifinal

Junior midfielder Katie Roszko scored a third of her team’s goals Friday evening, leading the C. Milton Wright Mustangs girls lacrosse team to an 18-7 win over visiting North Harford in a Class 2A East Region I semifinal.

The second-seeded Mustangs will play for a region title Monday at No. 1 Queen Anne’s.

“I think it started with the draw, once we got the draw we got it on attack,” Roszko said. “We kind of just controlled the game, we settled in and looked for the right options.”

Draw control leading to possession was key and the Mustangs had a 10-3 advantage in the first half. Kendyl Lepp opened the scoring just 22 seconds in, Roszko netted the first of her game-high six goals 10 seconds later.

North Harford countered with Jody Cadden scoring on a free position shot opportunity, but Roszko responded with two more goals, both assisted by freshman Emma Jankowiak.

Kendall Fortune scored for North Harford with a Claire McMahon assist, but the Mustangs responded with a pair of goals, the first from Jankowiak, assisted by Roszko, just 12 seconds later and the other from Shelby Sullivan on a free position.

“Possession was the number one thing in this game and maintaining possession,” North Harford coach Patty Murdy said. “Every time we had a turnover, it was right back on the defensive end.”

Out of a timeout, the Hawks got another free position goal from Cadden, but CMW answered with three straight goals to close the half.

Cailin Hetrick netted her only goal and Roszko scored the next two, one on free position and the other with an assist from Hetrick.

Jankowiak (three goals, three assists) scored 25 seconds into the second half and the Mustangs’ lead was 10-3.

Give North Harford credit though, as the Hawks didn’t give up and it showed. The Hawks reeled off three consecutive goals over three minutes cutting the deficit to four with 18:15 to play. Freshman Lena Rockhill scored a free position goal as did Fortune with the Hawks on a player advantage opportunity. Allison Stewart also scored for the Hawks.

The Mustangs and coach Faye Brust never blinked.

“I have confidence in them, they have to figure out on their own how to play through those, like walls in a game, and they figured it out,” Brust said. “They needed to work through some things, figure out how to put a full game together. Right now, we’re missing about 15 minutes, which hopefully we can figure out by Monday.”

And in a big way, the Mustangs figured it out. The Mustangs scored the next eight goals over a 10-minute stretch to put the game away.

Roszko’s final goal of the night began the run and it was a doozy. Leaping off the ground to reach the high pass, Roszko one-timed the ball into the top of the goal.

“She was face-guarding me, so once she looked away, I just cut and then it was a little high ball, so I just jumped in the air and finished it,” Roszko said. The feed came from Kate Walsh.

The scoring continued with Sullivan (four goals) scoring twice and Morgan Perry, once. Two goals came with CMW playing with man-up advantage.

Lepp and Perry added two more goals for a 16-6 lead, forcing Hawks coach Murdy to use another timeout.

Sullivan and Jankowiak added the final two CMW goals, while Cadden (three goals) added the game’s final goal with :02 left.

“We gave it all we had, I couldn’t ask for any more than that from the girls, they all stepped up and played hard,” Murdy said.

Hawks goalie Alyssa Edwards made six saves, while CMW starter Caleigh Kohr had two saves.