C. Milton Wright football uses two big plays to slide past North Harford for 13-6 win

C. Milton Wright's Quantae Salters looks over his shoulder as he breaks away from the North Harford defense and goes in for a touchdown during the game Friday, September 9, 2022 at North Harford. (Matt Button / The Aegis/Baltimore Sun Media)

The C. Milton Wright Mustangs used two big plays and a tough defense Friday night to knock off host North Harford, 13-6, in an Upper Chesapeake Bay Athletic Conference Chesapeake Division game.

All the scoring came in the third quarter after neither team could find the end zone in a defensive-dominated first half.

Advertisement

Both teams turned the ball over in the first half and CMW (2-0, 1-0) missed a 31-yard field goal try from freshman Braxton Marchand in the first quarter as the kick sailed just inches wide.

The Mustangs offense opened the third quarter with a bang. Facing a second and 21, CMW sophomore quarterback Kyle Ashman dropped back to his left and then spun around to the right where he dropped a short pass into the hands of junior running back Quantae Salters. Salters jetted up the field, eluding multiple tacklers en route to a 65-yard touchdown.

Advertisement

“I just saw the hole, I just hit it and then I was just watching my blockers,” Salters said. “I went through my blockers and I got it. Blocking was good on that play.”

C. Milton Wright's Quantae Salters looks over his shoulder as he breaks away from the North Harford defense and goes in for a touchdown during the game Friday at North Harford. (Matt Button / The Aegis/Baltimore Sun Media)

Salters says he wasn’t expecting to find the end zone, but, “When I caught the ball, I saw a wide-open gap and I just hit the gap and just took off,” Salters said. “I thought it was really important for me to do that, for us to come out and get the win.”

Marchand’s point-after-kick was no good, but the Mustangs were on top, 6-0, with 9:40 left in the third quarter. Minutes later, the Mustangs defense forced a punt and Kevin Kolb, another CMW junior, pulled off another big play.

Kolb dropped the punt around his own 20, but quickly picked it up and turned up field. Kolb burst through a seam, bouncing right, then left and right again, on his way to an 80-yard punt return touchdown.

“After the first punt, I saw that there were holes, there’s ways to go,” Kolb said. “I waved off the first punt, second punt I was determined to just take that one back. I fumbled it, we’ve been working on that all week in practice and then I just saw my holes, I had great blocks, it was all good.”

Marchand added the extra point for a 13-0 lead with 5:03 to play in the third quarter.

“At halftime we gave a little speech, pumped them us, said we have a full half of football left,” Mustangs coach Larry Ashman said.

North Harford responded, and fairly fast. From its own 20, quarterback Owen Smith found Cruz Cespedes racing down the right sideline. Smith’s pass was hauled in by Cespedes near midfield and the speedy senior headed toward the end zone.

Advertisement

Cespedes was tackled at the CMW 9-yard line. The Hawks lost three yards over the next two plays, but Smith ran for 11 yards to the 1 on third down and then into the end zone on fourth down. The Hawks went for two points on the conversion with 2:22 left in the third quarter.

C. Milton Wright's Lucas Seifert wraps up North Harford ball carrier Donnie Mullins during the game played Friday at North Harford. (Matt Button / The Aegis/Baltimore Sun Media)

North Harford took back over after a missed CMW field goal. Smith passed 14 yards to Mason Dyckman for a first down to the Hawks’ 47.

Four rushing plays brought the ball to the CMW 34 with four minutes left. The next four plays, however, were all incomplete passes by Smith, turning the ball over to the Mustangs with less than three minutes to play.

Needing a stop, the Hawks forced the Mustangs into a third and seven with 1:57 left. Ashman came up big, connecting with receiver Luciano Higgins on an 11-yard gain.

From there the Mustangs ran out the clock.

Advertisement

“2-0, it feels great, being first-year head coach, it just feels awesome,” Coach Ashman said. “Very proud of the kids most importantly, I can’t say enough about them. They’ve come together and we do like a lot of teams, preach family, family, family, like brothers.”

The Hawks fell to 0-2 overall and 0-1 in the league.

“I thought we were able to do it, we were able to move the ball a little bit in the second half, but we just got stalemated,” Hawks coach Justin Martinek said. “We were shooting our own selves in the foot, we knew the assignments, we knew what they were going to run on defense, we just couldn’t put it together.”