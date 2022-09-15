C. Milton Wright field hockey gets goals from five different players in 5-0 win over North East

C. Milton Wright's Winslow DiPeso moves the ball up the field with North East's Reeve Khanjar looking to make the stop during the game at C. Milton Wright on Wednesday. (Matt Button / The Aegis/Baltimore Sun Media)

C. Milton Wright got goals from five different players, three coming on corner opportunities, leading the Mustangs to a 5-0 win over visiting North East on Wednesday in a Chesapeake Division battle among Upper Chesapeake Bay Athletic Conference schools.

“Overall, I’m pleased with how we had five different goal scorers tonight,” Mustangs coach Kelsey Lovelace said. “We’re not looking for just one person, so we have it and we bring it on all different levels which is always nice.”

Senior Carys May and junior Winslow DiPeso had a goal and two assists each to pace the scoring, but it was junior Anna Buyse that put the Mustangs on the board.

The Mustangs (1-2 overall, 1-1 Chesapeake) dominated the opening quarter, but it wasn’t until time ran out that the first goal came. The Mustangs had three corners with no real shot and in the final seconds of play, another corner chance came along.

The ball was put in play and went from May’s stick across the circle to Buyse, who banged it into the goal.

The goal didn’t exactly open the floodgates, but the Mustangs pushed the lead to 3-0 with two goals in the first five minutes of the second quarter.

The first at 13:12 came on a corner with May drilling the low shot past Indians keeper Tess Keatley off an assist from Riley Cushman. Three minutes later it was Aubrey Hunsinger finding the goal with DiPeso adding the assist.

“I think to really succeed as a team, everyone needs to be gelling and working together,” DiPeso said. “I feel like in the first half we were playing very individual and I think once it kind of clicked and we thought, looking for the open pass instead of taking it yourself up the field, because obviously, the ball moves a lot faster than you do.”

The Mustangs did start improving their passing, and even though there was no more scoring in the first half, the lead was still a comfortable 3-0 at the break.

Defenders Mays, Cushman and Sara Durborow, a junior, were solid throughout in front of sophomore keeper Phoebe Hennessey, who handled just one save.

“I think everything starts from the back, so I give credit to my goalie and it all starts with the communication from her,” Durborow said. “We have that connection where you see a girl getting the ball, you’re right off her shoulder and you’re always there to back up your team.”

North East (3-1 overall, 0-1 Chesapeake) pressured more over the final three minutes of the half and in the third and fourth quarters.

The Indians put a shot into the goal in the third quarter from outside the circle, but the ball deflected off a defender’s stick, which nullified the goal. The Indians were rewarded with a long hit, but that resulted in no further shots.

The Mustangs added to the lead in the final minute of the third quarter. Claire Burrows took a pass from DiPeso some 30 yards away from the goal. Burrows dribbled into the circle and unleashed a hard knee-level shot into the right side of the cage.

The final goal came as time expired on a corner. May passed the ball to DiPeso who moved on goal with the ball bouncing on her stick. The final bounce sent it into the goal past Keatley, who had a good night in the cage with nine saves.

”I think the last two quarters we really controlled a lot of the pace, felt a lot more even, a lot more back and forth,” Indians coach Kendie Sandridge said. “We had a lot of opportunities at certain times, things just didn’t connect in the circle. The other team is a great team, they have a lot of talent and I hope they go far.”