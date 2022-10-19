Matt Luk scores twice as C. Milton Wright boys soccer rallies to beat Fallston, 3-2

C. Milton Wright's Matt Luk gets control of the ball as Fallston's Zach Stromberger closes in on defense during the game at Fallston on Tuesday. (Matt Button / The Aegis/Baltimore Sun Media)

C. Milton Wright came from behind twice Tuesday night to beat host Fallston, 3-2, in an Upper Chesapeake Bay Athletic Conference Chesapeake Division game.

CMW junior forward Matt Luk had a hand in all three second-half goals.

Advertisement

“We had a tough loss to North Harford like a week ago, so this was a great way to bounce back, coking back from 1-0 down,” Luk said. “It just shows our fighting spirit, 1-0 down to 3-2 up. Last week against North Harford we went down 1-0 and we didn’t fight back, this week we went down 1-0 and we fought back.”

C. Milton Wright's Matt Luk sends the ball up the field during the game at Fallston on Tuesday. Luk had two of the three C. Milton Wright goals in the game. (Matt Button / The Aegis/Baltimore Sun Media)

The Cougars (8-3-1, 1-3) went up 1-0 with 10:39 left in the first half on the play of three seniors. Dylan Shepherd played a ball in deep toward the end line that Christopher Worthington raced to collect. Worthington sent a cross to the front of the goal where Ethan Salsa one-timed a head-high shot into the net.

Advertisement

The Cougars took the 1-0 lead into the half, but the Mustangs (7-2, 4-1) came out of the break with a bit more energy.

Six minutes in, Luk’s feed to Aiden Whitmore ended in a shot too high, but four minutes later, the Mustangs drew even. A foul set up a direct kick just outside of the box. Luk took the kick and drilled a shot past Fallston goalie Dylan Kreis.

“The first goal, it’s just like a free kick, just like we’re kidding around, just like practicing it over and over again,” Luk said. “I know where I’m going to put it every single time, so I just execute in the game.”

Luk nearly put the Mustangs ahead two minutes later, but his shot was just wide of the far post.

C. Milton Wright's Nick Byers and Fallston's Colby Resh battle for the head ball during Tuesday's game at Fallston. Byers scored the winning goal for C. Milton Wright. (Matt Button / The Aegis/Baltimore Sun Media)

Fallston went back ahead midway through the second half on a penalty kick. CMW goalie Jake Adams made a good save when a foul was called in the box near the goal. That awarded the penalty shot and Salsa converted his second goal.

The Mustangs, though, were not done. Their persistent offensive push led to another Luk goal, tying the game at 2.

The winning goal came with 9:53 to play, set up by another Luk direct kick.

“I was looking to go to the opposite side I did the first time, because I know the keeper would cheat a little bit,” Luk said. “I feel like I got a little bit lucky because the keeper didn’t hold it and Nick [Byers] just did a good job of following up.”

Advertisement

[ High school sports roundup from Oct. 18. ]

Luk sent the shot in, where Kreis (five saves) made the save, but the ball caromed away and Byers was there to kick it in.

Fallston pushed hard offensively for the remaining nine minutes, but the CMW defense and goalie Adams (five saves) were solid until the end.

“I think in the second half they started to take it to us in the midfield and that made the difference,” Cougars coach Christopher Hoover said. “That’s where they started controlling the ball, getting the ball to their playmakers, which was important for them. We just didn’t respond the way we can. Tonight, we just didn’t step up in some critical opportunities.”