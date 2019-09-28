CMW football pulls away from Bel Air for first win

Seventeen seconds later, Bel Air answered back with a long touchdown run from senior tailback Jaylen Reaves to square the score. Later in the first — following a turnover on downs by the Bobcats — the Mustangs once again turned to the ground game to gobble up yardage and also mixed in a completion to senior receiver Dominick Jankovic on an inside slant. Two plays after that connection, Wright snuck in himself to put his team back up 13-7.