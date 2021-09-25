C. Milton Wright football snaps losing skid with 28-7 victory over Bel Air

Goscinski’s first three passes of the game fell incomplete, but he completed his next three to move the team 60 yards in six plays after a recovery of a Bobcat fumble. The lanky senior completed passes to Aric Godfrey, Jason Smith, and Rocco Polesovsky before keeping the ball himself to reach the end zone from the 9-yard line. The extra point kick attempt was tipped, leaving the score at 6-0 with 5:53 left in the first quarter.