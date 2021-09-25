C. Milton Wright football snaps losing skid with 28-7 victory over Bel Air

The annual renewal of the 40-year football rivalry between Bel Air and C. Milton Wright Friday night was clash between two teams going in opposite directions.
Coming into the game, it was Bel Air that had the momentum with two wins in a row, while C. Milton Wright had lost two straight.
On this night, however, the script flipped.
The Mustangs found momentum in the second half behind the running and passing of quarterback Carter Goscinski, who led them to a 28-7 win in front of a packed house in Bel Air’s stadium .
C. Milton Wright (2-2) started slowly, stymied by the Bel Air (2-2) defense.
Goscinski’s first three passes of the game fell incomplete, but he completed his next three to move the team 60 yards in six plays after a recovery of a Bobcat fumble. The lanky senior completed passes to Aric Godfrey, Jason Smith, and Rocco Polesovsky before keeping the ball himself to reach the end zone from the 9-yard line. The extra point kick attempt was tipped, leaving the score at 6-0 with 5:53 left in the first quarter.
Bel Air’s Nathan Farrow, a 5-10, 181-pound running back and linebacker, kept the Bobcats close in the first half with his ball-carrying and strong defensive play. The Bobcats could not, however, sustain a drive until the final five minutes of the first half.
Bel Air did so with a 68-yard march kept alive by three big plays: a 20-yard run by Jacob Powell, a 17-yard pass from Ashton Grewe to Mason Ferrell, and a 13-yard pass to Dakota Garcia.
Grewe completed a 7-yard toss to Kalil Blunt, who made an acrobatic catch in the end zone with 40 seconds left in the half. Jack Henry’s ensuing kick gave Bel Air a 7-6 lead.
The Mustangs opened the second half with a scoring drive powered by Goscinski’s passing and running. They moved 63 yards in 10 plays after the drive began with Goscinski throwing what looked to be a sure touchdown strike. The pass play was broken up by Bel Air defensive back Tre Dennis.
Goscinski was not to be denied, however. He scored on a 10-yard keeper nine plays later, then ran for the 2-point conversion to give the visitors the lead, 14-7.
Bel Air fumbled on its next possession, and C. Milton Wright did its best to move quickly and capitalize on the miscue. Michael Takusi had a 10-yard touchdown run nullified by a holding penalty, then Bel Air mounted a goal-line stand, stopping Goscinski on his keeper at the 1-yard line.
Still, the Mustangs were undeterred down the stretch.
Goscinski was 9-10 passing in the second half. He mixed accurate passes with runs to set up the Mustangs’ two fourth-quarter touchdowns. His pass to Ryan Childress raised the score to 20-7 with 5:28 left in the game, and his 28-yard completion to Childress set up Takusi’s 5-yard run to make the score 26-7. Goscinski ran the ball in for the two-point conversion to conclude the scoring with one minute left in the game.