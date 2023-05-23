Varsity Q&A: C. Milton Wright baseball’s Thomas Cannavale is ready for the Class 3A state semifinals

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

C. Milton Wright baseball advanced to the Class 3A state semifinals with a 4-0 victory at Magruder in Friday’s quarterfinal.

Thomas Cannavale starred in the win. He pitched 5 2/3 scoreless innings, allowing just three hits while striking out five. At the plate he hit two doubles and drove in two runs.

Advertisement

Cannavale recently spoke to The Aegis ahead of Tuesday’s semifinal against Huntingtown. (Editor’s note: some questions and answers have been lightly edited for clarity):

What was working so well for you in the win over Magruder?

Advertisement

I knew I was starting so I was more focused on the pitching aspect, just trying to control what I can control. But my first at-bat, I hit a double down the line, but I was trying to see the ball, contribute to the team any way I can. It worked out. I was seeing the ball pretty well.

When you’re at this point of the season where you’re facing unfamiliar teams, is it an advantage or disadvantage? Against a team like Magruder who you don’t know at all, do you scout them at all?

One of my buddies usually scouts. We try to network, see who’s played them maybe. We knew they didn’t really have anyone who threw fast, mid-80s. We were confident with that. I definitely knew their four-hitter, so I had a game plan for that, but other than that, I just went into it blind and tried to adjust in real time.

Before Magruder was a regional final against Bel Air. You get down 10 runs and come back to win. After a game like that, does the team feel its unbeatable?

It just gives us so much confidence if we’re down. Especially in close game, it’s definitely more of an edge that we have that. Ten runs in an inning or two, that’s crazy. Really, any deficit we get it in now, I feel we’re confident enough to get the energy back up and the momentum going.

What was the mood in the dugout that game?

I don’t think it was any sadness going on; honestly it was just frustration. I know I was incredibly mad. They put me in to pitch, so I took it out on the field and I did my job and allowed everybody to come back.

What makes this team special?

Advertisement

Everybody just clicks. This is the closest team I’ve been a part of. Everybody gets along really well. It’s really easy to get back up on the energy and everybody holds everybody accountable. Everybody’s there for each other. It’s a good feeling.

At the beginning of the year, did you have a feeling it was going to be a special season?

My three years of varsity, we’ve gotten to the regional finals every year and we just blew it. I knew once we started the season and we got on that win streak at the beginning of the season, we were kind of rolling, I had a lot of confidence.

This recent winning streak, six in a row, you’ve been beating the heck out of the ball averaging 11 runs a game, is the team just locked in?

We’ve been seeing the ball really well. My only concern is that we’ve seen mid-80s, we haven’t really seen 90. But I feel most of the guys can adjust.

How long have you been playing baseball?

Advertisement

I started late, maybe around fourth grade. I was a late bloomer.

What got you going into it?

I had one good coach on my Little League team and he just got me to love baseball, especially pitching, because I had a knack for it. Just the dominance I could have when I was little just brought out my love of the game.

Who’s going to win the World Series this year?

Gotta be the O’s.

Do you ever take anything from them? You see the hometown team, doing what they’re doing with a young roster, not really expected to do this much, you ever take anything from their situation?

Advertisement

We all thought we were down this year because we lost a lot of seniors, a couple guys went to Salisbury, some good colleges. Since we lost them, we’re like, OK, we’re basically like the O’s, kind of a farm team. But having young guys, we have a freshman, Bubba [Tolson], he’s been lighting it up from the start. Really good additions. There’s definitely some similarities between the two.

Out of everyone on your team, who will make the best coach one day?

Either Ryan Nieds [Niedzialkowski] or Cole [Williams], the two other captains. They hold everyone accountable and they just want to win.

If you’re having a pizza-eating contest, who would win?

Nieds, easy.