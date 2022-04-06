Churchville Lightning 12U fastpitch softball team brings home title in Early Bird Qualifier tournament

The Churchville Lightning 12U Blue team kicked off their 2022 campaign at the Early Bird Qualifier by taking the championship. (courtesy April Floyd)

The Churchville 12U Lightning Blue fastpitch softball team kicked off its 2022 campaign last weekend at the USSSA Early Bird Qualifier held at Central Maryland fields. The young team, playing in its first full season together, went 1-1 in pool play before winning the tournament title with a pair of wins in single elimination bracket play.

The Lightning opened play with a 7-6, walk-off win over the Lakeshore Lightning 2010. Savannah Andrews pitched four innings to earn the win, striking out 10. Andrews helped her own cause with a first inning, bases loaded double to drive in three runs.

The Lightning led 6-2 into the top of the final inning when the wheels came off the bus. Lakeshore found a way to score four runs to even the game 6-6. In the bottom of the inning, though, pinch hitter Payson Adorno-Diaz roped a single. Loralei Toth advanced Adorno-Diaz to second base with a sacrifice bunt.

A walk followed by a quality at bat by Deyanira Paez moved both runners into scoring position, but with two outs. Mihret Tate, however, picked up her second hit of the day with a line drive up the middle to bring home the walk-off run.

The Lightning suffered its lone loss in game two, a 2-1 defeat against the Maryland Chill 11U.

The game started well as Caleigh Hutson drew a leadoff walk. Hutson stole second and then third and scored on a throwing error.

Unfortunately, Lightning scoring was done. The Lightning did load the with no outs in the second inning, but no runs. Olivia Floyd had the lone hit of the game and Toth was tagged with a tough loss in her first outing of the year.

In the bracket opener, it was a rematch with the Chill and the Lightning came in with a revised strategy which produced a 6-4 win. The Lightning bats came alive with 11 hits.

Andrews collected two more hits, including a ground-rule double, and she earned the win in the circle, striking out 14.

Floyd and Paez (two hits) both hit doubles and Toth also had two hits.

In the championship game, the Lightning took on the HCYP Patriots 12U and won the title with a 4-3 win.

Toth started in the circle and got off to a rough start, walking the first three batters. Toth settled down and pitched into the bottom of the sixth inning for the win, allowing three runs. Andrews came on in relief to pick up the save.

The Lightning spread around seven hits to bring home the title.

“The young team had a great first weekend. The team had great pitching, great defense and timely hitting,” manager Phil Hutson said. “When the hitting wasn’t there the team found a way to play small ball and manufacture runs.”

The Lightning team members are Kamryn Alford, Savannah Andrews, Hailey Blacker, Allison Bateman, Madalyn Hoskins, Olivia Floyd, Caleigh Hutson, Deyanira Paez, Juliet Rollins, Mihret Tate, Loralei Toth, Payson Adorno-Diaz.

Phil Hutson is the manager and Chad Tate is a coach.

The team will be back in action this weekend at the Diamonds R 4Ever tournament.