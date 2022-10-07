C. Milton Wright senior Trevor Heid shoots par at Bulle Rock, leads Mustangs to division title

C. Milton Wright golfer Trevor Heid takes his shot from the fairway on the eighth hole during the UCBAC Chesapeake Division Golf Tournament at Bulle Rock Golf Course in Havre de Grace on Thursday. Heid shot 36 to lead all players. (Matt Button / The Aegis/Baltimore Sun Media)

C. Milton Wright senior Trevor Heid shot an even-par round of 36 Thursday to lead all players at the Upper Chesapeake Bay Athletic Conference Chesapeake Division tournament played over the front nine at the always challenging Bulle Rock Golf Course in Havre de Grace.

Heid birdied three of his final four holes to pull out the day’s best round.

Advertisement

“Kind of came in today, it’s been raining the past week and haven’t really gotten a lot of play, so kind of just came here just trying to play my own golf,” Heid said. “I know this course pretty well, I knew three of the last four holes were pretty gettable for me, it’s where I made all my birdies today. I just felt confident coming to those last three holes, knew I was close to the lead and kind of just capped it off.”

C. Milton Wright golfer Trevor Heid chips his ball onto the green during the Chesapeake Division Golf Tournament at Bulle Rock Golf Course in Havre de Grace on Thursday. (Matt Button / The Aegis/Baltimore Sun Media)

Heid’s round started on the parring the par-4 first hole after his tee shot was pin high but off the green to the right. Heid also parred No. 2 (par 5), but a bogey and double bogey on two of the next three holes had his round at three-over.

Advertisement

Heid’s final two holes nearly produced back-to-back eagles. He was on the fringe of the par-5 eighth hole in two and his eagle putt lipped the hole but stayed out. On No. 9, a par-4, Heid’s drive was again on the fringe. His eagle putt stopped a couple inches short.

Heid and all competitors from eight teams battled soggy fairways, slick greens and the always penalizing rough.

“I took advantage of it with my length,” Heid said. “I hit a couple balls over 300 (yards) today.”

Heid’s teammate, sophomore Jack Geyer, overcame a triple-bogey 7 to start and shot 40 to help the Mustangs to the team win. Chase Medinger (44), Joey LoBianco (44) and Gavin Castelli (47), completed the Mustangs scoring for 211.

North East junior Noah Wallace, the defending Class 2A/1A state champion, shot 38 to finish second. Wallace bogeyed back-to-back par-4 holes along with seven pars.

Cameron Konkle shot 40, to share third with Geyer and lead the Fallston Cougars to a runner-up team finish with 213.

Teammate Jupiter Moore shot 41 to lead the girls field.

“It was crazy, I mean last year I think I shot somewhere in the 50s, so there‘s a big improvement. I was really shocked,” Moore said. “But, I started off really well and I just kept it going, I think I was in a good mood, I played with good people that kept me in a good mood the whole time. Overall, a good match.”

Advertisement

Moore also talked about the course conditions, saying, ”I think the main trouble was the fairways being so sticky, where you landed is where you stayed. So having the lift, clean and place was a big help, but the greens were rolling really well today, a lot faster than I thought they would be.”

Also scoring for the Cougars were Alex Langford (42), Noah Bark (43) and Finley Jourdan (47).

Rounding out the team scores were Bel Air (226), North Harford (227), Patterson Mill (230), Rising Sun (236), North East (239) and Harford Tech (265).