Charmers Lacrosse Club hosts England team for friendly games

The FCA team trailed 5-2 before coming back to tie the game 5-5 at halftime. The lead changed hands three times in the second half and in the end, FCA won the game, 9-8. Following the game, the FCA players gave each visiting player a bag of sweet treats with an encouraging quote and chose one of the British players for the Best Sportsmanship Award. Charmers head coach Tim Hines presented that player with a gift card.