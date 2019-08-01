Charmers Lacrosse Club hosts England team for friendly games

On July 8, a Fellowship of Christian Athletes (FCA) high school age girls lacrosse team competed against a Lady Eleanor Holles (LEH) School team touring the United States from the London, England metro area. The Baltimore-based Charmers Lacrosse Club hosted the invitational event, playing the first of two games versus LEH at U.S. Lacrosse headquarters in Sparks.
Five players from the FCA spring varsity team were the nucleus of a composite team formed with the help of the national FCA Women’s Lacrosse ministry. The roster of 17 included four players from Annapolis Area Christian School (AACS), and eight others from public and private schools ranging from Frederick to the Trenton, NJ area.
The FCA team trailed 5-2 before coming back to tie the game 5-5 at halftime. The lead changed hands three times in the second half and in the end, FCA won the game, 9-8. Following the game, the FCA players gave each visiting player a bag of sweet treats with an encouraging quote and chose one of the British players for the Best Sportsmanship Award. Charmers head coach Tim Hines presented that player with a gift card.
For Charmers, Lauren Brooks (Hereford Middle/Sky Walkers Club), Lilly Stephens (Urbana HS/Renegades Club), and Ashley Waldhauser (FCA/Phoenix Club) scored two goals each. Tracy Grollman (AACS/Pure Lacrosse Club), Katie Karlsen (Maryvale Prep HS/Check-Hers Club), and Chandler Stewart (Tuscarora HS/Renegades Club) added a goal apiece.
Kennedy Albritton (FCA/True MD Wolfpack Club), Karlsen and Stewart had assists.
In goal, Nicole Burney (Notre Dame HS, Trenton, NJ/T3 Lacrosse Club) made four saves and Taylor Grollman (AACS/Pure Lacrosse Club) added one save.