Madison Buddenbohn, Emre Sipos named top winners at virtual Cesky Banquet

Madison Buddenbohn of Edgewood High School and Emre Sipos of Bel Air High School were named the respective female and male winners of the $5,000 Al Cesky Scholarship last week during a virtual ceremony.
“Year after year, our Cesky student athletes amaze us with their scholastic and athletic accomplishments. You represent the best of Harford County. You all have accomplished great things. We know this is just the beginning of your continued journeys of success,” scholarship committee chairman Joseph F. Snee Jr. told the recipients during the May 20 online event.
“To the Cesky scholarship winners our heartfelt congratulations. With your talents, your sacrifices, your spirit, we will get through today’s challenges.”
The 22 other high school female and male scholar athletes in Harford County high schools who each won $2,000 scholarships this year, their family, friends and Cesky scholarship fund members gathered over a Ring Central meeting as the $5,000 recipients were announced virtually because of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
“As soon as I heard them call my name, you know, I was just shocked because of how great all the other candidates were,” Sipos said. “It was an honor to represent my school and then ultimately come out as the grand prize winner and I wish the best to all the candidates.”
Sipos played varsity soccer for the Bobcats for four years, including on the Class 4A state finalist team as a freshman. His final career statistics rank him at #10 in school history, with 20 goals, 11 assists and 51 total points.
Sipos, ranked second in his graduating class, plans to attend Lehigh University and pursue a career in biomedical engineering. He also plans to have a tryout and maybe make the men’s soccer team as a walk-on.
Buddenbohn, a four-year standout on the Rams’ cross country team, who was named to the All-Northeast Team at the Foot Locker National Cross Country Championships in New York after her senior season, also served as a three-year captain of the indoor and outdoor track teams.
“It was absolutely a surprise, for sure. For me, it was just so humbling to receive such an honor as the Al Cesky award, just because of how well deserving and how, all the other candidates and the recipients for the award as well,” Buddenbohn said. “They were just so well deserving, so well qualified for the honor, that when I received it, I probably almost dropped dead on the zoom conference that we had.”
Bound for St. Joseph’s University in the fall, Buddenbohn plans to major in chemical biology and interdisciplinary health studies as part of the Honors College and the McNulty Scholars Program for Women in STEM as she prepares for a career in neonatology or medical research. She also plans to compete on the cross country and track teams.
“For Edgewood High School in particular, it’s been over 20 some years since we’ve had a Cesky winner and we’ve actually never had a female winner,” Buddenbohn said. “So to be able to A., bring it back to Edgewood and B., to be the first female recipient for Edgewood, it was very exciting, very, very exciting.”
The scholarships are awarded by the Al Cesky Scholarship Fund Inc., named for the late Bel Air High School teacher and coach. Albert “Al” Cesky, who died in 1985, also served as a school administrator and Harford County Public Schools physical education director. The Cesky fund has awarded $5,000 scholarships to one male and one female Harford County high school senior student-athlete each year since 1986.
Over a Ring Central meeting, Harford County Circuit Court Judge Kevin Mahoney described each athlete’s academic and athletic scholarships as well as their plans for after high school.
Guest speaker George Bugarinovic graduated from Johns Hopkins University in 2015. He was to graduate Thursday from Harvard Medical School and next month, will begin his residency in orthopedic surgery at Stanford University Hospital.
Bugarinovic was a standout basketball player while at Hopkins, where Bob McCone, president of the Cesky Scholarship Fund, was an assistant coach.
He praised the recipients for their ability to be athletes and scholars while being involved in their communities.
“I deeply believe that the ability to effectively balance athletics and academics within the context of other core aspects of one’s life is one of the best prognosticators for future success. Each of your extended and consistent displays of great effort, time management, skill and, most importantly, passion, have enabled you to thrive,” Bugarinovic said.
Whatever is inside them that has pushed them this far, will continue to push them post-high school.
“This seed you have planted now and continue to nurture as you move forward will ultimately allow you to enjoy the fruits of your labor and benefit the families, groups, and systems you will become a part of,” Bugarinovic said.
College will be different, with many changes ahead, but they will adjust.
“Just as you have met and embraced all of the challenges you’ve been faced with to date, continue to believe in yourselves, as an unwavering confidence balanced with a genuine humility and gratitude makes any goal attainable,” he said.
The other 2020 Al Cesky Scholarship winners are Mackenzie Bianchi (Harford Technical); Devin Arnold (Harford Christian); Peter Capozzoli (C. Milton Wright); Emma Cook (Aberdeen); Theodore Cook (Edgewood); Lauren Gabranski (Fallston); Ethan French (Havre de Grace); Kadalena Housley (Joppatowne); Millard Heinze, III (North Harford); Katerina Lomis (Patterson Mill); Folayemi Kolawole (Jopppatowne); Riley McDermott (Bel Air); Christopher LaHatte (Fallston); Mekenzie Olinger (Harford Christian); Eric Neutzling (Patterson Mill); Lindsey Perry (C. Milton Wright); Nicholas Pappas (Aberdeen); Meridith Price (North Harford); Garrett Phillips (John Carroll); Averee Radonovich (Havre de Grace); Emma Ritter (John Carroll); Zachary Taylor (Harford Technical).