Al Cesky Scholarship Fund winners have been announced

The Al Cesky Scholarship Fund’s annual scholarship banquet was supposed to be held a week from now, but the decision was made at the end of March to cancel the event amid the coronavirus pandemic.
Despite the cancelation, 24 seniors, representing all 12 high schools in Harford County, have been named winners. The 12 Male and 12 Female students representing Harford’s 10 public and two private high schools are guaranteed to receive $2,000 scholarships each, with two earning the $5,000 awards. Those two winners will be named May 20, the original date of the banquet.
“This was not an easy decision for us,” Bob McCone, president of the Cesky scholarship Fund, said when it was determined that the banquet was to be cancelled. “These students are so deserving of their awards, we want to see them recognized."
Nominations are based on the student's academic and athletic achievement as well as demonstrated leadership, community service experience and financial need. Selection committees within the individual schools nominate the 24 scholarship recipients. The ACSF selection committee anonymously reviews the applications and selects the two $5,000 winners.
The 35th annual banquet, which also serves as a fundraiser, had been scheduled for May 20 at Richlin Ballroom.
The 2020 Al Cesky Scholarship winners are Mackenzie Bianchi (Harford Technical); Devin Arnold (Harford Christian); Madison Buddenbohn (Edgewood); Peter Capozzoli (C. Milton Wright); Emma Cook (Aberdeen); Theodore Cook (Edgewood); Lauren Gabranski (Fallston); Ethan French (Havre de Grace); Kadalena Housley (Joppatowne); Millard Heinze, III (North Harford); Katerina Lomis (Patterson Mill); Folayemi Kolawole (Jopppatowne); Riley McDermott (Bel Air); Christopher LaHatte (Fallston); Mekenzie Olinger (Harford Christian); Eric Neutzling (Patterson Mill); Lindsey Perry (C. Milton Wright); Nicholas Pappas (Aberdeen); Meridith Price (North Harford); Garrett Phillips (John Carroll); Averee Radonovich (Havre de Grace); Emre Sipos (Bel Air); Emma Ritter (John Carroll); Zachary Taylor (Harford Technical).