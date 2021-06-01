Al Cesky Scholarship Fund’s annual scholarship banquet to be held after one year absence

The 2021 Al Cesky Scholarship Fund winners are Amanda Bryant and Zachary Kiedrowski from Aberdeen High; Amelia Svoboda and Trevor Lorin from Bel Air High; Lydia Cassilly and Quinnten Hatfield from C. Milton Wright High; Caris Cianelli and Travis Burton from Edgewood High; Isabella Bouffard and Noah Richard from Fallston High; Emily Jeric and Rodger Williams III from Harford Christian; Caitlyn Bobb and Kevin Baranoski from Harford Technical High; Payton DeLeva and Jaylen Day from Havre de Grace High; Delaney Hopkins and Roman Hemby from John Carroll; Laila Skipwith and Josei Woodman from Joppatowne High; Erin O’Leary and Gavin Barker from North Harford High and Meadow Santoriello and Noah Harley from Patterson Mill High.