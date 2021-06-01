Al Cesky Scholarship Fund’s annual scholarship banquet to be held after one year absence

The Al Cesky Scholarship Fund’s annual scholarship banquet will be held in person this year on June 16 at Richlin Ballroom in Edgewood to honor 24 of Harford’s outstanding student athletes, who were announced last week.
Last year’s banquet was canceled because of the pandemic.
“We are excited to be able to return to an in-person ceremony this year and celebrate our student-athletes,” Greg Derwart, president of the Cesky scholarship Fund, said. “These students are so deserving of their awards, we can’t wait to recognize them in person.”
Twenty-four senior student-athletes – a male and female from each of Harford County’s 10 public and two private high schools – will be awarded scholarships of at least $2,000. Two of them will earn $5,000 awards; they will be announced at the banquet.
Alice Puckett, who coached high school field hockey at Fallston and John Carroll, will be the guest speaker. Puckett amassed more than 400 wins and is considered a pioneer of the sport in Harford County.
The 2021 Al Cesky Scholarship Fund winners are Amanda Bryant and Zachary Kiedrowski from Aberdeen High; Amelia Svoboda and Trevor Lorin from Bel Air High; Lydia Cassilly and Quinnten Hatfield from C. Milton Wright High; Caris Cianelli and Travis Burton from Edgewood High; Isabella Bouffard and Noah Richard from Fallston High; Emily Jeric and Rodger Williams III from Harford Christian; Caitlyn Bobb and Kevin Baranoski from Harford Technical High; Payton DeLeva and Jaylen Day from Havre de Grace High; Delaney Hopkins and Roman Hemby from John Carroll; Laila Skipwith and Josei Woodman from Joppatowne High; Erin O’Leary and Gavin Barker from North Harford High and Meadow Santoriello and Noah Harley from Patterson Mill High.
Nominations are based on the student’s academic and athletic achievement as well as demonstrated leadership and community service experience. The awards reflect the values of Al Cesky, the late Bel Air High football coach who instilled sportsmanship, fairness, equal opportunity, and community service in his athletes.
Selection committees within the individual schools nominate and choose the 24 scholarship recipients. The ACSF selection committee anonymously reviews the applications and selects the two $5,000 winners.
The banquet will be at Richlin Catering and Event Center, 1700 Van Bibber Road in Edgewood. Registration begins at 6 p.m., the program at 7 p.m. Tickets for the banquet are $50 each and checks can be mailed to: Al Cesky Scholarship Fund, P.O. Box 571, Bel Air, MD 21014-571.
Questions can be directed to ACSF president Greg Derwart, gregderwart@gmail.com.