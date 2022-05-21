Haley Sullivan, Donovan Peyton land top funds at annual Al Cesky Scholarship Fun banquet

Haley Sullivan of Havre de Grace High School, left, and Donovan Peyton of Aberdeen High School, right, stand with Greg Derwart, president of the Al Cesky Scholarship Fund. Sullivan and Peyton are winners of the $5,000 Al Cesky scholarships. (Courtesy of Al Cesky Scholarship Fund)

Haley Sullivan of Havre de Grace High School and Donovan Peyton of Aberdeen High School are recipients of $5,000 scholarships from the Al Cesky Scholarship Fund.

They were among 24 outstanding student-athletes honored at the Cesky fund’s annual banquet at Richlin Ballroom in Edgewood Thursday evening.

A top female and male student-athlete are selected from each of the county’s 10 public high schools and two private high schools as $2,000 scholarship winners. A fund committee then selects the $5,000 winners from those.

“When I think about what’s going on in the world today, it gives me comfort these are the leaders who are going to be taking care of us in the future,” Greg Derwart, president of the Al Cesky Scholarship Fund, said after listening to the accomplishments and achievements of the 24 seniors.

Sullivan, a three-sport athlete for the Warriors, excels in sports and academics.

“I thank my parents for their constant support and always having high expectations that made me strive to give my best effort on the field and in the classroom,” she said.

Two of her lacrosse coaches were instrumental in her development. Club team coach Brittany Rhodes “made me step outside my comfort zone,” while her high school coach, Mel Rimel-Holloway, “always believed in me.”

Sullivan plants to attend Shenandoah University to study nursing and play lacrosse.

Donovan, a student at the Science and Math Academy at AHS, ran cross country and track, played basketball and is a distinguished honor roll student.

Those activities, he said, have prepared him to be a successful oceanographer.

“Thank you to my family, teachers and coaches for pushing me to exceed in and out of the classroom,” Donovan, who plans to attend University of Maryland Baltimore County, said.

Janine Tucker, the Johns Hopkins University women’s lacrosse coach who is the all-time winningest coach at Hopkins with a 303-171 (.639) record in 28 seasons, was the guest speaker.

Playing high school sports, she said, is one of the best things the students could have done for themselves.

“Being involved with a team, being taught and challenged by passionate coaches, having to work hard each day, having to get along with many different personalities — all of these have helped you grow as an individual,” Tucker said.

Sports teach valuable life lessons, she said, and urged the students to keep them in lives.

“Your experiences in sports will be among the best and most trying times of your life. Those experiences will help shape your character and future,” Tucker said.

In light of several recent deaths of student-athletes, some overcome by the pressure to excel, the coach reminded the scholarship recipients that they are not alone.

“You are never going to be alone. Because you have the people in this room, you have your teammates, your coaches, your support system,” Tucker said. “So please, as much as you’re trying to achieve and push yourselves, know that you’re never alone.”

Winners of $2,000 Al Cesky scholarships are Eliana Peyton, Aberdeen High; Logan Cook and Matthew Collins from Bel Air High; Bridgette Carven and Ian Doherty from C. Milton Wright High; Dellaney Saulsbury and Ryan Buddenbohn from Edgewood High; Katie Kogler and Evan Elliott from Fallston High; Caitlyn Carney and Daniel Giro from Harford Christian; Sara Busch and James Milton from Harford Technical High; Chase Hunt from Havre de Grace High; Emily Baranoski and Max Snellenburg from John Carroll; Sheridan VanHorn and Zachery Strong from Joppatowne High; Annika Peterson and Anthony Dellarose from North Harford High and Adeline Snyder and Evan Schopf from Patterson Mill High.

For more information on the Al Cesky Scholarship Fund, or to make a donation, visit https://www.alcesky.org.