Annual Al Cesky Scholarship Fund banquet honoring 24 set for Thursday in Edgewood

The Al Cesky Scholarship Fund’s annual scholarship banquet will be held Thursday at Richlin Ballroom in Edgewood to honor 24 of Harford’s outstanding student athletes, who were announced this week.

“We can’t wait to honor these amazing student-athletes, who do so much for their schools and in the community,” said Greg Derwart, president of the Al Cesky Scholarship Fund.

The banquet will be at Richlin Catering and Event Center, 1700 Van Bibber Road in Edgewood; registration begins at 6 p.m., the program at 7 p.m. Tickets for the banquet are $60 each and can be purchased on the website, www.alcesky.org, and clicking the “DONATE NOW” button.

Twenty-four senior student-athletes – a male and female from each of Harford County’s 10 public and two private high schools – will be awarded scholarships of at least $2,000. Two of them will earn $5,000 awards and they will be announced at the banquet.

Janine Tucker, head women’s lacrosse coach at Johns Hopkins University, will be the guest speaker.

The 2022 Al Cesky Scholarship Fund winners are Eliana Peyton and Donovan Peyton from Aberdeen High; Logan Cook and Matthew Collins from Bel Air High; Bridgette Carven and Ian Doherty from C. Milton Wright High; Delaney Saulsbury and Ryan Buddenbohn from Edgewood High; Katie Kogler and Evan Elliott from Fallston High; Caitlyn Carney and Daniel Giro from Harford Christian; Sara Busch and James Milton from Harford Technical High; Haley Sullivan and Chase Hunt from Havre de Grace High; Emily Baranoski and Max Snellenburg from John Carroll; Sheridan VanHorn and Zachery Strong from Joppatowne High; Annika Peterson and Anthony Dellarose from North Harford High and Adeline Snyder and Evan Schopf from Patterson Mill High.

Nominations are based on the student’s academic and athletic achievement as well as demonstrated leadership and community service experience. The awards reflect the values of Al Cesky, the late Bel Air High football coach who instilled sportsmanship, fairness, equal opportunity, and community service in his athletes.

Selection committees within the individual schools nominate and choose the 24 scholarship recipients. The ACSF selection committee anonymously reviews the applications and selects the two $5,000 winners.

Questions can be directed to ACSF president Greg Derwart, gregderwart@gmail.com.