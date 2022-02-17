John Carroll boys basketball celebrates seniors in 52-42 victory over Calvert Hall

“It’s a process, you know, when you’re trying to grow a team, trying to get a team to believe in themselves and turn the corner, it’s a process,” said Neal, the Cardinals’ first-year coach. “We’ve been in this position four or five times before as a team. We’re just trying to grow and learn how to control the game and understand what we’re trying to get offensively and defensively. You just got to deal with it, it’s called growing pains.”