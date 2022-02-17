John Carroll boys basketball celebrates seniors in 52-42 victory over Calvert Hall

Celebrating its senior class, John Carroll boys basketball beat visiting Calvert Hall, 52-42, on Wednesday evening in a Maryland Interscholastic Athletic Association A Conference and Baltimore Catholic League game.
The Patriots improved to 12-3 MIAA, 8-5 BCL and 18-7 overall, while Calvert Hall slipped to 5-11 MIAA, 0-14 BCL and 9-19 overall.
“It was very special. I love playing with my guys and I’m going to miss them when we’re done,” said senior Tyson Commander, who led John Carroll with 18 points. “But this is just a start. We’ve got playoffs coming, so we’re locked in for that, but it was great to get the win tonight.”
John Carroll scored the first four points of the game, but Calvert Hall scored the next seven for a 7-4 lead. Jensen Perkovich, another John Carroll senior, tied the game with a 3-pointer, sparking an 11-0 run by the Patriots.
The Cardinals added one more basket, but a shot at the buzzer by guard Isaiah Williams was denied by John Carroll senior Cesar Tchilombo. It was the first of six blocks on the night for Tchilombo, who added nine points.
John Carroll held a 22-17 lead 1:30 into the second quarter, but the Patriots outscored the Cardinals 6-2 over the next four minutes for a 28-19 lead. The final points of the run came with Tchilombo launching a long pass to Commander between two defenders. Commander made the basket and was fouled, but he wasn’t able to convert the three-point play.
Calvert Hall’s Brendan Johnson made a 3-pointer late in the quarter, but John Carroll took a 28-22 lead into halftime.
The Patriots struggled early in the second half, committing four turnovers to start the third quarter. Jonah Biggers and Karim Harris scored four points each and the Cardinals went ahead 30-28.
Tchilombo knocked down a 3-pointer to end the Patriots’ scoring drought and his teammates responded. The basket fueled a 9-2 Patriots run for a 37-32 lead.
The Cardinals cut the deficit to 40-34 in the final minute when Johnson made one of two free throws after a technical foul and Williams added a basket. John Carroll led 40-37 entering the final quarter.
The Patriots turned up the defensive pressure down the stretch. It worked, as they limited Calvert Hall to five fourth-quarter points. The Cardinals scored back-to-back baskets to get as close as 44-42 with 4:45 left, but they didn’t score again.
Jeannot Basima (13 points) and Commander took over in the fourth quarter, with Basima hitting a free throw and Commander adding a 3-pointer to help extend the lead to 52-42. Calvert Hall coach Gary Neal used his final timeout with 1:37 left, but to no avail.
“Any time you get a chance to honor your seniors, it’s a special night, an emotional night,” Patriots coach Seth Goldberg said. “I was really proud that our guys found a way to finish it. Lots of ups and downs tonight. In the end, these guys love playing together and I love coaching these guys.”
Johnson and Biggers led Calvert Hall with 12 points apiece, while Harris finished with 11.
“It’s a process, you know, when you’re trying to grow a team, trying to get a team to believe in themselves and turn the corner, it’s a process,” said Neal, the Cardinals’ first-year coach. “We’ve been in this position four or five times before as a team. We’re just trying to grow and learn how to control the game and understand what we’re trying to get offensively and defensively. You just got to deal with it, it’s called growing pains.”
Neal, who resides in Havre de Grace, played one season (2001-02) with Calvert Hall.